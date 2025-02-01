South Carolina coach Dawn Staley praised her former player, A'ja Wilson, during Saturday's edition of SEC Network's "Marty & McGee." Staley highlighted Wilson's remarkable accomplishments at a young age, calling her a "local hero and legend."

Staley commended Wilson's incredible talent and impact on the game, noting that she has achieved everything she set out to do. She emphasized that Wilson's dedication and perseverance have paid off, and at just 28 years old, she has yet to reach her prime.

"Like I think about 30, you're in your prime," Staley said. "I mean, you don't have very many years after that, but to be in your prime, but to have accomplished. If I'm A'ja, I'm bored. Like I'm bored. ...

"Like, what is it? Like you, she's written a book, she's a bestseller, like everything that she's done. I'm just happy that she gets her flowers."

Dawn was thrilled to see Wilson receiving recognition and praise. Staley feels that the world is a better place with Wilson in it, and she's grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role in her development.

A'ja Wilson, currently a standout player for the Las Vegas Aces, averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game last season.

Dawn Staley leads Gamecock to a 15-game winning streak

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks (20-1, 8-0) are on a 15-game winning streak in the Southeastern Conference.

The coach's most recent taste of defeat came in November when her team suffered a hard-fought 72-66 loss against the UCLA Bruins.

Under Staley's guidance, who has led the Gamecocks since 2008, the team has made significant strides this season.

They are top of the SEC standings. They defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 63-70 on Monday.

