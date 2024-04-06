"She was set": Gabbie Marshall's bf Spencer Touro defends Iowa star despite controversial foul call on Aaliyah Edwards

The dying seconds of the Iowa vs. UConn Final Four game on Friday night saw some controversy involving fifth-year Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall. Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards was on the receiving end of a contentious foul call involving Marshall that has divided the entire college basketball fanbase. However, Marshall's boyfriend, Spencer Touro, is standing firm with his lady love on the issue.

Touro took to Instagram to share a snap of the foul call to defend the Hawkeyes star from the criticism coming her way. He also stated why he thought the call by the officials was the right one. This comes amid a close Iowa win to advance to the NCAA national championship game for the second season in a row.

Here is what Spencer Touro shared to defend his girlfriend and the Iowa Hawkeyes star Gabbie Marshall after a contentious foul on UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards:

“'She was set'”

Spencer Touro shared this snap.

Touro, who works as a personal trainer, didn't stop there. He doubled down and shared a slow-motion video of the contact by Edwards. According to him, the picture didn't do justice to what he wanted to say.

The controversial call came with just four seconds left in the game, with the Huskies trailing by just one point and having the offensive possession. The foul call in favor of Gabbie Marshall ended that possession and also handed free throws to the Hawkeyes, one of which was converted by Caitlin Clark.

Iowa kept possession by grabbing a rebound on the second throw and saw off the remaining time to win 71-69.

Gabbie Marshall and Caitlin Clark send Iowa to national championship game

The Hawkeyes had lost the title game last season to the LSU Tigers, denying Caitlin Clark a final feather in her cap. They fought for a place in the championship game this year with the Huskies, and the Final Four clash went right down to the wire. Clark dropped another 21 points in the game while assisting seven times and grabbing nine rebounds.

Forward Hannah Stuelke top-scored for Iowa with 23 points, along with one assist and three rebounds. But it was the foul on Gabbie Marshall in the dying moments that sealed the deal for last year's runners-ups, as they won 71-69. The Hawkeyes will now be up against Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday to try and give Clark a sendoff to the WNBA as a national champion.

