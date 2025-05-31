"She set for Louisiana now fr": College hoops fans react to MiLaysia Fulwiley's fresh hairstyle on TikTok 

Former South Carolina women's basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley is gettiggetting set for the 2025-26 season with LSU. Fulwiley transferred to the Lady Tigers last month and has kept fans updated about her activities ahead of next season.

On Thursday, the former Gamecocks star shared a TikTok video, showing off her new hairstyle and grills.

College hoops fans reacted to the former Gamecocks Freshman of the Year's video.

"Lay den got some grillz she set for Louisiana now fr 😂 💯," a fan wrote.

"SC#1 stay at LSU. We good!" Another fan wrote.

"Come back to us," a fan commented.

"Come back to sc plsssss," another fan commented.

College hoop fans react to MiLaysia Fulwiley's new hairstyle and grills on TikTok. Image via @laywitdabutter

Here are more reactions from fans on Fulwiley's post.

"Milayyyyysia! We miss you already!" A fan wrote.

"It's still folk here in SC that's still down witcha Lay #Nmain," another fan wrote.

"We gonna put Bta we're going we gonna put Bta we're going we gonna put Bta to LSU when we play South Carolina on top," a fan commented.

"Ion play bout you," another fan commented.

College hoop fans react to MiLaysia Fulwiley's new hairstyle and grills on TikTok. Image via @laywitdabutter

Kim Mulkey reflects on convincing MiLaysia Fulwiley to join LSU

MiLaysia Fulwiley made headlines when she joined LSU for her junior season. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey shared how Fulwiley committed to the Lady Tigers. Speaking after a coaches' meeting, Mulkey revealed that convincing the former South Carolina star to join her team wasn't difficult.

"“She knew where she wanted to go when she got in the portal," the Tigers' coach revealed. "She just liked our style. She likes Mikaylah [Williams] and Flau’jae [Johnson] and wanted to come. I’m like, ‘Ok.’”

Fulwiley was one of the key players in Dawn Staley's team, averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists from the bench last season. She helped the Gamecocks to the SEC Tournament title and national championship where they fell 82-59 to UConn.

Now committed to LSU, Fulwiley is expected to link up with 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval as the Tigers continue their quest for a second national championship final under Mulkey

