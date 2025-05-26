"She still finds time to pour into her siblings": Flau'jae Johnson's step-dad admires LSU star's love for her brothers in latest IG post

The Johnson and Brooks family is a close-knit one and Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad, Ameen Brooks, showed that in a recent Instagram post. Johnson is enjoying the offseason with her family despite keeping herself busy with other ventures.

On Monday, her stepdad shared a clip of the LSU women's basketball star reuniting with her three step-brothers on Instagram. The video showed the boys running up to Johnson, who was sitting in front of the house.

"I love to see how with all Flaujae got goin on that she still finds time to pour into her siblings 💙💜," Brooks wrote.

Johnson is the only daughter of Kia Brooks and late rapper Jason Johnson, popularly known as Camoflauge. She also has an older brother, Trayron Milton, who made headlines after he was arrested and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct during an incident in LSU's game in the 2024 SEC Tournament finals.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom married Ameen and they had three boys together. Brooks also has two children from a previous relationship. While Johnson's mom manages the Lady Tigers standout guard's NIL deals, her stepdad is in charge of her travel with her music group.

Flau'jae Johnson sends message to former LSU teammate

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the most popular players in women's college basketball. But even the LSU star acknowledged that playing in the women's professional basketball league is not so easy. Her acknowledgement came from her former teammate Aneesah Morrow's struggles in the 2025 WNBA season.

However, Morrow finally got a breakthrough as she wasted no time in scoring her first points in her second game for the Connecticut Sun against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. She also grabbed three rebounds in her early minutes on the court. Johnson took her Instagram story to share Morrow's photo, with the caption:

"This so hard."

Flau'jae Johnson shows support to former LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow on IG story. Image via @flaujae

Morrow entered the 2025 WNBA draft after a stellar final collegiate basketball season with the Tigers. Averaging 18.6 points and leading LSU with 13.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals, Morrow was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team in 2025 and to the All-SEC first team in 2025.

She also helped LSU to the Elite Eight in the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament and was selected by Connecticut as the overall number seven pick in the draft.

Both Morrow and Johnson were eligible to enter the draft, but Flau'jae Johnson chose to stay back at Baton Rouge, where she is expected to be one of the leaders as LSU prepares for another stellar run next season.

