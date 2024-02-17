"She thinks she is the new Caitlin Clark": Paige Bueckers declaring for UConn return has college hoops world drawing bold comparisons to Iowa star

On Friday, the Iowa star Paige Bueckers announced to the rousing crowd about her return to Uconn for senior season. She revealed her plans during Uconn’s senior night celebration.

Thus, Bueckers slashed the hopes of her WNBA appearance, where many expected her to be in the top three picks. Her announcement came at the time when Caitlin Clark, like a ‘babe-faced assasin’ shot a 35-foot 3-pointer against Michigan.

Many talked about Caitlin's prospects in the WNBA but Paige’s new page in her career drew comparisons between the two.

Fans compare Paige Buckers to Caitlin Clark on her UConn return

Buekers spoke with gratitude to an enthusiastic crowd who cheered for the young beauty. She talked about the support she had after she missed the last season due to an ACL tear.

Giving rest to the WNBA rumors, Paige said, "I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room. Unfortunately, this will not be my last Senior Night here at UConn. I'm coming back."

But fans were not soft with the judgments. One tried to take a peep into Paige’s intentions.

More reactions over the comparison of the two stars kept pouring in, a bit more brutal though.

However, some showed positivity too towards Paige.

Some were hopeful about her career, while others chipped in with a piece of advice.

Top women athletes got linked to NBA numerous times

Some women were outstanding enough to be picked to rub shoulders in the hardwoods with the men.

Denise Long made history in 1969 when the Golden State Warriors drafted her as a 19-year-old. But the then NBA commissioner, Walter Kennedy, overturned the decision because Denise was drafted straight from high school.

In 1977, Luisa Harris was drafted by the New Orleans Jazz but didn’t participate due to pregnancy.

Paige became the top woman college basketball player to win the Naismith Trophy in 2021. Her ACL tear and knee injury weighed heavily on her career trajectory but she recovered soon to ignite the lamps of her bright future.

She was predicted to be behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink to get into the WNBA before fans speculated about her NBA obsessions.

