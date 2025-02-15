"She is so tough": Fans approve LeBron James' massive remarks for JuJu Watkins after UCLA showdown

JuJu Watkins' performance in the No. 6 USC Trojans' win over the No. 1 UCLA Bruins received praise from fans all over the country. She even caught the attention of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Watkins had a spectacular display in Wednesday's matchup. She finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, and five assists as she helped the Trojans to a 71-60 victory.

James, who's about to play in his 21st NBA All-Star Game, went on social media to react to her display, praising the USC star.

"YES SHE DID!!! JUJU TOO TOUGH!! 🔥🔥🔥💪🏾," James said.

Fans responded to James' post, agreeing with his statement that Watkins is tough to guard as one of the best players in women's college basketball.

"She is so tough," one fan said.

"The next GOAT of the WNBA," one declared.

"This stat line is crazy," a fan remarked.

Others continued to affirm James' statement, believing in Watkins' potential as a future star in the WNBA.

"Yessss! It looks like Juju brought the heat and shut down the competition! That confidence and swag is everything!" a fan exclaimed.

"Best female hooper ever …. Loading," one fan said.

"Sure did goat!!! Must’ve been watching your tapes😂😂😂😂," a fan replied.

What's next for JuJu Watkins, Trojans

The win over the No. 1 Bruins is a big indication of the success JuJu Watkins and the No. 6 Trojans are having this season.

USC boasts a 22-2 overall record, having won 12 of their first 13 Big Ten matchups. They average 82.7 points on 45% shooting from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, blowing out teams by a margin of 25.9 points per game.

JuJu Watkins leads the way with 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.9 blocks on shooting splits of 43.2% overall and 34.2% from downtown. Kiki Iriafen follows suit with 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds, while Kennedy Smith provides 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The No. 6 Trojans will prepare for their next matchup, facing the Washington Huskies on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

