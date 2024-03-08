"She has transcended our game": Iowa HC Lisa Bluder makes honest admission about Caitlin Clark turning heads in the basketball world

Caitlin Clark has had an outstanding college basketball career at Iowa. The point guard has, in the last couple of weeks, broken a number of milestones, including Kelsey Plum's women's basketball scoring record and Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I scoring record.

Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder, on CBS Sports' “We Need To Talk” podcast, said that the the point guard has played a key role in bringing women's basketball to national prominence.

“I think she has transcended our game. I think people are tuning in because they are like ‘What is the curiosity’ and when they tune in to see us play, they see her marvelous abilities.”

“Then, they realize this is something really fun for me to watch and they start watching more women's basketball games. So, I believe that Caitlin, the style of play that she has, has elevated the whole of women's basketball across the United States.”

With her superb performances, Caitlin Clark has brought national attention to Iowa and women's college basketball this season.

The Hawkeyes have had sellout crowds and huge television audiences, showcasing the influence of the player.

Caitlin Clark explains WNBA draft decision

Despite having the opportunity for an extra year of eligibility, Caitlin Clark has decided to end her college career and transition to the professional stage.

The point guard, who is widely expected to be the first-overall pick in the draft, said that she's ready for the next stage of her career.

"I think there's pros and cons to both sides, and that's what made the decision so difficult. "It was almost a win-win, but at the same time, a lose-lose, because I was giving up something."

“I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life. But, I think the reason that I decided to announce it when I did is to have that closure, especially going into Senior Night."

Following another superb season at Iowa, Caitlin Clark has been named the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year for the third straight season. Winning the national championship remains her ultimate goal in college basketball world before she moves to the WNBA.

Clark is expected to bring more prominence to the WNBA when she likely joins the Indiana Fever, who have the No. 1 overall pick.

The league hasn't recorded much growth in recent years, so Clark is seen as the player to swiftly change that trajectory.