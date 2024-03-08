"She could wind up beating Caitlin Clark records": Top CBB analyst has USC freshman on radar to takedown emerging WNBA sensation 

Caitlin Clark has been in the spotlight for the entire season. The Iowa guard made history during Sunday's game against Ohio State and became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing LSU legend Pete Maravich's previous record of 3,667 points.

Clark now sits at the top of the scoring charts at 3,685 points and it will take a special feat from another collegiate player to beat her record. However, CBS analyst Tracy Wolfson believes that USC rising star JuJu Watkins might be a potential threat to Clark's milestones.

While speaking on the "We Need to Talk" show, Wolfson said:

"And you talk about JuJu by the way, I mean she could wind up beating Caitlin Clark's record. She is just a freshman."

A look at Caitlin Clark's stats in the 2023-24 season

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is having a stellar season with the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes. She averaged 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game across 30 appearances in the 2023-24 regular season. Defensively, she posted 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Clark made 162 of 412 3-pointers this regular season. She has also made 178 of 202 of her free throws and 317 of 618 field goals.

On the back of Clark's spellbinding performances, the Hawkeyes have posted a 26-4 record (15-3). The guard will want to finish her final season in Iowa on a high, and potentially lead the team to the NCAA championship.

How has JuJu Watkins fared in her first season with the USC Trojans?

JuJu Watkins is in the midst of an impressive freshman year with the No. 2 USC Trojans. She averaged 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game across 27 appearances in the regular season. Defensively, she recorded 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Watkins made 256 of 615 field goals. She also made 57 of 164 3-pointers and 182 of 213 free throws and led the Trojans to a third-place finish in the Pac-12, with a 23-5 overall record (13-5 in conference).