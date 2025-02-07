“She won’t make it in the pros if she can’t show up in big games”: Hoops fans react after Paige Bueckers confirms her future move

UConn star Paige Bueckers has once again confirmed that she intends to turn pro following this season, which has led to a wave of reactions from basketball fans. Her statement came after the No. 5 Huskies fell to No. 19 Tennessee 80-76 on Thursday.

During the postgame press conference following the loss, Bueckers, a redshirt senior, was asked if she was thinking about going pro after this season.

"Yeah, that's the plan," Bueckers responded.

This is not the first time the reigning Big East Player of the Year has shared her future plans. She has already declared this would be her final collegiate season, with many eyeing her as a potential top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Here are some of the reactions from fans after Paige Bueckers' latest comments.

"She won’t make it in the pros if she can’t show up in big games," one fan bluntly wrote.

"It’s not like she’s said this 87 times already," another sarcastically wrote.

"Away from Geno? Too right!" one user said.

"Not even the best player on her college team anymore," a fan commented.

Here are a few more responses:

"Not the most reassuring sounding answer ever. But she has no overwhelming reasons to stay in UConn either. Their heyday has come and gone," one fan added.

"She needs another year to work on her game," one more chimed in.

Paige Bueckers shares insights on what led to the Tennessee loss

In the aftermath of their defeat to Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, Paige Bueckers provided some insight into what went wrong for the UConn Huskies.

Despite winning two quarters and being tied 74-74 with two minutes to play, the Huskies were unable to pull out a victory.

"I think it's always a big game when UConn-Tennessee plays regardless of era, time, or where it is, so it's always a big game," Bueckers said postgame (0:20).

"And I think they attacked us really well. They went at us one-on-one and challenged us defensively, and I think that's what cost us a game."

The Lady Vols, led by first-year coach Kim Caldwell, were able to limit the impact of Paige Bueckers for much of the game. She only managed 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting and was held scoreless in the second quarter.

Tennessee's aggressive defensive approach allowed the Huskies to shoot just 40.3% from the field, well below their season average of 51.5%.

