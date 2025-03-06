Shelomi Sanders drops 2 words reaction to Baylor's Aaronette Vonleh's senior night post

Shelomi Sanders, daughter of former NFL player Deion Sanders, reacted to her former teammate Aaronette Vonleh's senior night post. On Sunday, Vonleh played the final home game of her college career for the Baylor Bears at Foster Pavilion.

Ad

On Wednesday, Vonleh shared an emotional post on Instagram reflecting on her career, along with photos of her family from the senior night ceremony.

"Senior Night, so grateful that it was apart of Gods plan for me to spend my last year of college basketball at Baylor, not done yet," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Sanders, who played with Vonleh at Colorado last season before transferring to Alabama A&M University, reshared one of the photos on her Instagram story with a two-word reaction.

"My Shaylaaaa," Sanders wrote, followed by a pleading face emoji and several heart emojis.

Screenshot via Instagram (@shelomisanders/IG)

Shelomi Sanders and Aaronette Vonleh played together for a year with the Buffaloes. However, they both took different paths, with the 6-foot-3 center ending up at Baylor for her final season, while Sanders joined the Bulldogs for her junior year.

Ad

Vonleh missed the opportunity to finish her career with the Big 12 regular season championship, as the No. 17 Bears lost a close 51-48 game to the league-leading No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday. She finished the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Shelomi Sanders finds it harder to get game time at Alabama A&M

When Shelomi Sanders transferred to Alabama A&M ahead of the 2024-25 season, she hoped to increase her playing time from the 1.8 minutes per game she averaged in her lone campaign at Colorado. However, the 5-foot-6 guard has found it challenging to earn consistent minutes on the Bulldogs' roster.

Ad

While Sanders did manage to see action in 24 of Alabama A&M's 28 games this season, her playing time remained limited to just 4.0 minutes per contest.

In comparison to her first two years of college basketball — she appeared in a total of seven games —having the opportunity to participate in every game for the Bulldogs might be considered progress.

Yet, the lack of substantial minutes has been frustrating for the Boulder, Colorado native. She is averaging just 1.2 points and 0.4 rebounds per game while shooting 24.4% from the field for Dawn Thornton's team.

Her best performance of the season came in a 71-68 win over Alabama–Huntsville in November, in which Shelomi Sanders contributed six points on 2-of-5 shooting and recorded two assists in 15 minutes of action — the most playing time she has received in a single game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here