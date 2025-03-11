"Shine beautiful": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia reacts to MiLaysia Fulwiley & Gamecocks' winning snaps from SEC Championship

South Carolina women's basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley continued to celebrate the Gamecocks' SEC title win after defeating the Texas Longhorns on Sunday. Fulwiley posted a series of snaps from the game on Instagram, with the caption:

"Just ah kid from da 803 😈🙏🏾."

Kia Brooks, who is the mother of LSU star Flau'jae Johnson, joined other followers to shower praises on the South Carolina sophomore in the comment section.

"YOU deserve it!! Shine beautiful 💪🏾❤️🙏🏾💫," she wrote.

Kia Brooks reacts to MiLaysia Fulwiley's IG post. Image via @laywitdabutter

Fulwiley contributed five points, two rebounds and three assists to the Gamecocks' 64-45 win over the Longhorns. She has endured an up-and-down season, mostly due to limited playing time on the court. However, Fulwiley remains an integral member of Dawn Staley's team and averages 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 42.1 percent shooting per game this season.

MiLaysia Fulwiley sums up Gamecocks in 1-word message ahead of NCAA Championship

South Carolina's 2024-25 campaign was not smooth, but the Gamecocks emerged victorious in the conference tournament on Sunday.

Following the win, Gamecocks sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley revealed the team's motivations heading into March Madness. She participated in a Mar. 10 Q&A article when she was asked to describe the team in one word.

Fulwiley summed up her answer in one word: "Determined."

She added, "Everybody is so determined."

The former Freshman of the Year explained how the team handled pressure since they are regarded as one of the best in women's college basketball.

"Just always remember that the main goal is winning a national championship," she said. "And you win some, you lose some. But we just all need to be locked in on that one goal. And I feel like that’s what keeps us together and keeps us able to get through the pressure."

Meanwhile, South Carolina leaped to second in the latest AP Poll ranking for women's basketball and will be going into the NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites to win the national title.

