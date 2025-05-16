“Should be 11”: Gamecock fans react as ex-South Carolina stars A’ja Wilson, Kamilla Cardoso and more feature in WNBA opening day squads

It's WNBA opening day and South Carolina is celebrating its alumni who are featured on opening day rosters. Nine former Gamecocks will be suiting up for WNBA matchups today, including established stars such as A'ja Wilson and Kamilla Cardoso and rookies like Te-Hina Paopoa and Sania Feagin.
South Carolina shared a graphic featuring all of the former Gamecocks who made WNBA opening day rosters on Instagram on Friday.
"That’s 9️⃣ Gamecocks on @wnba opening day rosters 🤏," the caption read.
Fans reacted in the comments section with many expressing frustration that Bree Hall and Laeticia Amihere didn't make opening day rosters. Hall was selected No. 20 by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA draft but was later waived by the team.
Amihere was selected No. 8 in the 2023 WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream. She played the past two seasons with the Dream and was picked up by the Golden State Valkyries in February after being waived by Atlanta. Amihere was waived by the Valkyries on Wednesday.
"Should be 11. But I hope Breezy & LA get a shot somewhere."
"Hopefully LA and Breezy get their opportunity soon!!"
"Bree Hall and Laeticia Amihere should be there."
"Should've been 10"
Other fans showed their support for the Gamecocks alumni who did make opening day rosters.
"love them so much"
"Love this!!!"
Some used emojis to express their excitement.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥"
"🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"
A'ja Wilson drops her Nike signature shoe, the "A'One"
A'ja Wilson achieved an exciting feat this offseason. The Las Vegas Aces star debuted her Nike signature shoe, named the "A'One." The first colorway of the sneakers dropped earlier this month and sold out in less than five minutes.
“This morning was wild,” Wilson said following the shoes selling out. "If you missed the A’One, don’t worry. We’re dropping again Thursday at Nike stores and other spots everywhere. I do this for the real ones, always.”
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been flexing the A'Ones since long before their release. Back in February, she posted on Instagram showing off an unreleased pair of the sneakers that Wilson had sent her.
Since the release of the shoe in the color "Pink A'ura," Staley has been rocking the A'Ones in the unreleased colorway, "Indigo Girl."
Wilson has had a very successful shoe drop and has more colors to come. Staley is showing her support for the former Gamecock by flexing Wilson's stylish basketball sneakers.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here