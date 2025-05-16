“Should be 11”: Gamecock fans react as ex-South Carolina stars A’ja Wilson, Kamilla Cardoso and more feature in WNBA opening day squads

It's WNBA opening day and South Carolina is celebrating its alumni who are featured on opening day rosters. Nine former Gamecocks will be suiting up for WNBA matchups today, including established stars such as A'ja Wilson and Kamilla Cardoso and rookies like Te-Hina Paopoa and Sania Feagin.

Ad

South Carolina shared a graphic featuring all of the former Gamecocks who made WNBA opening day rosters on Instagram on Friday.

"That’s 9️⃣ Gamecocks on @wnba opening day rosters 🤏," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted in the comments section with many expressing frustration that Bree Hall and Laeticia Amihere didn't make opening day rosters. Hall was selected No. 20 by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA draft but was later waived by the team.

Amihere was selected No. 8 in the 2023 WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream. She played the past two seasons with the Dream and was picked up by the Golden State Valkyries in February after being waived by Atlanta. Amihere was waived by the Valkyries on Wednesday.

Ad

"Should be 11. But I hope Breezy & LA get a shot somewhere."

An IG user says there should be 11 former Gamecocks on WNBA opening day rosters

"Hopefully LA and Breezy get their opportunity soon!!"

Ad

A fan says they hope other former South Carolina stars get an opportunity in the WNBA

"Bree Hall and Laeticia Amihere should be there."

Ad

"Should've been 10"

Comments point out South Carolina alumni missing from WNBA opening day rosters

Other fans showed their support for the Gamecocks alumni who did make opening day rosters.

Ad

"love them so much"

"Love this!!!"

Fans show love to former Gamecocks who are playing in the WNBA

Some used emojis to express their excitement.

Ad

"🔥🔥🔥🔥"

A comment uses the fire emoji to hype up South Carolina alumni

"🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Ad

A fan reacts to former Gamecocks being selected to WNBA opening day rosters

A'ja Wilson drops her Nike signature shoe, the "A'One"

A'ja Wilson achieved an exciting feat this offseason. The Las Vegas Aces star debuted her Nike signature shoe, named the "A'One." The first colorway of the sneakers dropped earlier this month and sold out in less than five minutes.

Ad

“This morning was wild,” Wilson said following the shoes selling out. "If you missed the A’One, don’t worry. We’re dropping again Thursday at Nike stores and other spots everywhere. I do this for the real ones, always.”

WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty - Source: Imagn

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been flexing the A'Ones since long before their release. Back in February, she posted on Instagram showing off an unreleased pair of the sneakers that Wilson had sent her.

Ad

Since the release of the shoe in the color "Pink A'ura," Staley has been rocking the A'Ones in the unreleased colorway, "Indigo Girl."

Wilson has had a very successful shoe drop and has more colors to come. Staley is showing her support for the former Gamecock by flexing Wilson's stylish basketball sneakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here