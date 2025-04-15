"Should go to Baylor," "Come to Duke": College hoops fans react as Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel enters the transfer portal

Kansas State men's basketball point guard Dug McDaniel has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. McDaniel played only one season with the Wildcats after transferring from Michigan. In the 2024-25 season, he started 25 of 32 games and averaged 11.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals while playing 32.2 minutes per game.

Ad

McDaniel's transfer news was shared on Instagram by Tipton Edits on Tuesday.

"Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel is entering the @transferportal, he tells @on3. The 5-11 junior averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season. Had three games in which he scored 20+ points (24 on Arizona, 22 on BYU, and 20 on Iowa State). Began his career at Michigan," the post read.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans shared their reactions in the comment section, with many endorsing the move and suggesting other programs the senior point guard could join.

"Good player he should go to Baylor," a fan wrote.

"Come to Duke," another fan wrote.

"Alabama could be involved," a fan commented.

"Georgetown just watch," another fan commented.

College hoop fans react to Dug McDaniel entering the transfer portal on IG. Image via @tiptonedits

However, other fans felt he should never have left Michigan and should return to the Wolverines.

Ad

"Come back to Michigan 😢," a fan wrote.

"When you leave Michigan ur asking for your career to fall off," another fan wrote.

"Come back home to Michigan @thedougmcdaniel @umichbball 〽️〽️〽️," a fan commented.

College hoop fans react to Dug McDaniel entering the transfer portal on IG. Image via @tiptonedits

Kansas State's Dug McDaniel becomes sixth Wildcats player to enter transfer portal

Dug McDaniel is the fifth Wildcats player overall and the second starter to enter the portal.

Ad

Despite his impressive stats, including leading the Wildcats in assists (4.9), McDaniel couldn't help Kansas out of a disappointing 16-17 season. The Wildcats also failed to make it to the men's NCAA Tournament for the second time in a row.

Prior to joining Kansas State, McDaniel started in 52 of 60 games with Michigan, where he led the Wolverines with 16.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds during the 2023-24 season. He shot 36.3% from a 3-point range during his two years in Ann Arbor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here