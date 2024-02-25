Angel Reese seems ready to sing The Clash's 1982 hit "Should I Stay or Should I Go," or at least it seems she took inspiration from the British band's lyrics for her latest tweet. On Saturday morning, the LSU Lady Tigers talisman posted a video of her time at Baton Rouge with the added following commentary:

“Should I stay, should I go? I don’t know”

This comes as the NCAA's basketball regular season is near its end, with the March Madness close on its heels. The Lady Tigers remain among the top 15 teams in the nation, currently holding the No. 13 spot in the AP poll. However, they no longer look like a prime candidate to win it all like last year.

Some might ask, what would even be the incentive for a junior to remain at the collegiate level for one more year? She has already won the national championship and was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player last season.

Some might argue she could stay in order to chase more individual awards, like AP Player of the Year, the Honda Sports Award or the Naismith College Player of the Year. Caitlin Clark would say the grass is always greener on the other side.

Reese should remember The Clash's warning:

"Should I stay or should I go now? If I go there will be trouble. And if I stay it will be double"

Angel Reese's NIL valuation: $1.7 million

There might be another reason the LSU forward would want to stay at the collegiate level for another year. It might just be down to good business.

She currently holds $1.7 million in NIL deals, per On3. That makes her the top women's basketball player, the second woman and the seventh student-athlete in overall NIL valuation.

Erica Wheeler's salary at the Indiana Fever, the biggest in the WNBA, comes to just around $242,154. Angel Reese herself revealed that she was in no rush to go pro after winning the national title last year when she told the I am the Athlete podcast that:

" (I'm ) in no rush to go to the [WNBA]. The money I’m making is more than some of the people that are in the league that might be top players.”

