"Should be POY too" "Future all pro car salesman": College hoops fans debate as Kansas star Hunter Dickinson earns Big 12 honors

Hunter Dickinson added another award to his long list of accolades by being named to the All-Big 12 first team on Monday. The Kansas Jayhawks congratulated the senior center for his achievement on X (formerly Twitter), with the post drawing mixed reactions from college hoops fans.

Some praised Dickinson for having a stellar 2024-25 season, while others criticized the selection of the big man, who led the Jayhawks in scoring and rebounding.

"He should be POY too," one fan claimed.

"Future all pro car salesman," one fan replied.

"The haters and losers won’t like this one," one fan chimed in.

Here are some other reactions.

"Congratulations Hunter. A well deserved award!!!" one fan wrote.

"Given not earned," one fan commented.

"Congrats, it’s GO TIME!" one fan shared.

"Was there actually 10 players named to 1st team??? What a joke," one fan tweeted.

Nine other players joined Hunter Dickinson on the All-Big-12 first team. They were Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin (Texas Tech), LJ Cryer (Houston), Curtis Jones (Iowa State), Caleb Love (Arizona), Norchad Omier (Baylor), J'Wan Roberts (Houston), Richie Saunders (BYU), Javon Small (West Virginia) and Darrion Williams (Texas Tech).

Hunter Dickinson's numbers this season

Hunter Dickinson put up solid numbers in his second season for the Kansas Jayhawks. He averaged 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds through 31 games to lead all Kansas players this season. He also was the team's second-leading shot blocker, averaging 1.3 per contest.

Dickinson recorded 15 double-doubles, including one in the regular-season finale against 24th-ranked Arizona, totaling 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson attacks the defense of Baylor Bears forward Josh Ojianwuna on Feb. 1 in Waco, Texas. Photo: Getty

Those numbers weren't enough, however, to steer Kansas inside the top 25 of the latest Associated Press rankings. The Jayhawks finished the regular season with a 20-11 record after struggling in the Big 12. They lost nine of their 20 games against Big 12 opponents, with some pinning the blame for Kansas' poor performances on Dickinson's play.

Dickinson and Kansas will return to action on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks, who received a first-round bye as the sixth seed, will face the winner of the showdown between the 11th-seeded Utah Utes and the 14th-seeded UCF Knights on Tuesday.

