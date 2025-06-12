“Shoulda been the national championship but we blew it”: Duke fans react as Jon Scheyer’s team set to face Todd Golden’s NCAA champions Florida

  • home icon
By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Jun 12, 2025 20:11 GMT
Florida’s Todd Golden and Duke’s Jon Scheyer on IG (image credit: instagram/gatorsmbk, jscheyer)

Jon Scheyer's Duke will face Todd Golden's Florida in the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge. The Blue Devils and Gators will headline the men's challenge, which will begin on Dec. 2 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke announced the matchup on Instagram on Thursday.

"Marquee matchup in Cameron otw‼️🏰💡😈," Duke wrote.
The news generated a lot of reactions from Blue Devils fans. Some expressed displeasure, while others were excited to watch two men's college basketball powerhouses battle each other.

"Shoulda been the national championship but we blew it," a fan wrote.
"This just made me mad all over again," another fan wrote.
"Shocker!! Duke gets to play at home after being at home for Auburn last year, doing all they can to help out Duke!!" one fan commented.
Duke fans react to the ACC/SEC men's Challenge against Florida on IG. Image via @dukembb

Some welcomed the challenge.

"The real national championship," a fan said.
"Big Time Game Let's Go Duke," another fan commented.
"🔥🔥," one fan wrote.
"I’ve literally never been more excited about anything in my life," another fan wrote.
Duke fans react to the ACC/SEC men's Challenge against Florida on IG. Image via @dukembb

Jon Scheyer's Duke to host Todd Golden's Florida in ACC/SEC Challenge

Jon Scheyer and Duke will host th 2025 national champions, Todd Golden's Florida, in a marquee nonconference showdown next season. The Blue Devils will face the Gators on Dec. 2 in the the ACC/SEC Challenge at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This will be the the first meeting between the two powerhouses since November 2017. Duke edged Florida 87-84 and gave the program a 5-2 all-time series lead. The Gators last defeated the Blue Devils in the 1999-2000 season — an 87-78 win in the NCAA Tournament.

It will also be the second time Florida will play at Cameron Indoor Stadium after its 116-86 win in the 1998-99 campaign.

Both programs reached the Final Four last season, with the Cooper Flagg-led Duke falling 70-67 to Houston. Meanwhile, Florida defeated Auburn 79-73, and Houston 65-63 to claim the national title.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

