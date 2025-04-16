"Showing the ring to the camera was such a flex": Fans react as Faith Masonius celebrates fiancé Shyanne Sellers' WNBA Draft selection

Hoops fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to a post of Faith Masonius celebrating her fiancé, Shyanne Sellers, after her selection in the WNBA Draft. On Monday, Sellers was drafted by the Golden State Valkyries as the 17th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA. That puts an end to a four-year stay with the Maryland Terrapins.

Sellers’ fiancé, Faith Masonius, who was her teammate at Maryland but now plays for Seton Hall, posted a cute video of themselves sharing some nice moments with the caption:

“I’m so proud of you sun.”

That post has gotten a lot of traction on TikTok, with hoops fans congratulating Sellers and sharing their thoughts about their relationship after she also got engaged to Masonius.

“When you held your ring up to the camera I was like yassssss queen," one fan said.

“We need a WNBA WAG show!!!!” another fan said.

“so excited to see shy shine at valkyrie’s!!” one fan said.

Fans react as Faith Masonius celebrates fiancé Shyanne Sellers' WNBA Draft selection (Image by TikTok/@faith.masonius)

The comments did not stop, with one fan saying she cried after Sellers got drafted.

“Cali ain’t ready for ya’ll,” one fan said.

“Showing the ring to the camera was such a flex :)," another fan said.

"California is so happy to have yall welcome to the golden state!!” one fan said.

Fans react as Faith Masonius celebrates fiancé Shyanne Sellers' WNBA Draft selection (Image by Tiktok/@faith.masonius)

Shyanne Sellers has made the big step up, but she has to prove her worth now

Throughout her time with the Maryland Terrapins, Sellers proved herself to be an efficient player. Last season, she shot 46.2% from the field and 40.8% from behind the arc. She averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Although these are decent numbers, it was a drop from the 2023-2024 season when she averaged 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

However, she still made the First Team of the All-Big Ten for a third consecutive season. Of course, that was because she helped Maryland win the Big Ten championship for the fifth season in a row.

The Terrapins also reached the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, where they were knocked out by the South Carolina Gamecocks.

It was expected that Sellers would be drafted into the Washington Mystics, but the Valkyries got her. Nonetheless, she will look to improve on her game and shine in the WNBA next season.

