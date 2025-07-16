Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson & Saniyah Hall continue to dominate as USA breezes past China to earn a spot in the FIBA U19 quarterfinal

The trio of Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and Saniyah Hall continues to shine as the USA breezes past China to earn a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup.

The team dominated the group stage with a perfect 3-0 record, earning a Round of 16 clash against China and sealing a dominant 122-57 on Wednesday.

The USA led 28-18 heading into the second period, with Kate Harpring making six points and Jerzy Robinson scoring five.

Davidson shined in the first half, scoring all her 18 points, alongside 6 rebounds and 2 assists. She added just three rebounds in the 2nd half to complete her production.

Betts was the star of the night, leading all scorers with 21 points, while also adding 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

Hall was also on fire, scoring 19 points and 9 rebounds in 19 minutes of action. She then emphasized the need to defend better as an individual and as a team.

“I definitely try to get it as much as I can on defense to try to turn it over into offense,” Hall said. “Defending as a team will help all of us eat.”

Three other stars on the team also reached double digits, with Addison Bjorn scoring 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists; Robinson with 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist; and Harpring recording 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists.

On Friday, the USA takes on France, which defeated the hosts, the Czech Republic, in the round of 16.

This set is looking to continue the country’s dominance in this event, with the United States winning nine of the last 10, including the last three.

Jazzy Davidson sets USA efficiency all-time record in win over Israel

The United States recorded a dominant 114-40 win against Israel in their third group game, with Davidson setting a record in the win.

The USC commit racked up an efficiency tally of 40, according to FIBA, making 11 of 13 from the floor, recording 24 points, 8 assists, and 4 steals in 23 minutes.

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards held the record beforehand, recording an efficiency of 33 in 2023.

