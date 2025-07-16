  • home icon
  Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson & Saniyah Hall continue to dominate as USA breezes past China to earn a spot in the FIBA U19 quarterfinal

Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson & Saniyah Hall continue to dominate as USA breezes past China to earn a spot in the FIBA U19 quarterfinal

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jul 16, 2025 18:20 GMT
FIBA U19 Women
FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2023 - Source: Getty

The trio of Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and Saniyah Hall continues to shine as the USA breezes past China to earn a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup.

The team dominated the group stage with a perfect 3-0 record, earning a Round of 16 clash against China and sealing a dominant 122-57 on Wednesday.

The USA led 28-18 heading into the second period, with Kate Harpring making six points and Jerzy Robinson scoring five.

Davidson shined in the first half, scoring all her 18 points, alongside 6 rebounds and 2 assists. She added just three rebounds in the 2nd half to complete her production.

Betts was the star of the night, leading all scorers with 21 points, while also adding 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

Hall was also on fire, scoring 19 points and 9 rebounds in 19 minutes of action. She then emphasized the need to defend better as an individual and as a team.

“I definitely try to get it as much as I can on defense to try to turn it over into offense,” Hall said. “Defending as a team will help all of us eat.”
Three other stars on the team also reached double digits, with Addison Bjorn scoring 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists; Robinson with 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist; and Harpring recording 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists.

On Friday, the USA takes on France, which defeated the hosts, the Czech Republic, in the round of 16.

This set is looking to continue the country’s dominance in this event, with the United States winning nine of the last 10, including the last three.

Jazzy Davidson sets USA efficiency all-time record in win over Israel

The United States recorded a dominant 114-40 win against Israel in their third group game, with Davidson setting a record in the win.

The USC commit racked up an efficiency tally of 40, according to FIBA, making 11 of 13 from the floor, recording 24 points, 8 assists, and 4 steals in 23 minutes.

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards held the record beforehand, recording an efficiency of 33 in 2023.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

