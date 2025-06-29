Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson show love to Grace Knox as she gets featured in Slam magazine ahead of LSU debut

Five-star LSU signee Grace Knoxx featured on the cover of Slam magazine, the American basketball publication that has been in circulation since 1994.

Slam, via their Instagram page on Friday, shared a post that featured pictures of the 6-foot-2 prospect, along with the caption:

"State champion. Five-star prospect. McDonald's All-American. Grace Knox has proven to be one of the top players in the Class of 2025. Now it's on to LSU, where the superstar wing is determined to make even more noise."

The post sparked reactions from fans and hoopers, including fellow five-star Class of 2025 prospects Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson, who showed their excitement and support for Grace in the comments.

“yesssss grace 😍🔥🔥,” said Davidson.

"ZAYUMMMM," Betts wrote.

LSU assistant coach Gary Redus and WNBA analyst Lachina Robinson shared their excitement in the comments.

"🔥🔥🔥," wrote coach Redus.

"LEGIT," Lachina Robinson said.

The post also drew reactions from fans.

"🔥👏😍 Luv my Grace, so proud!" one fan said.

"Can't wait to see you play at LSU! Let's Geaux GK! 💪🏼💜💛," another fan said.

"🔥🔥🙌🏿 man she's going to be a problem there I can't wait to watch her ball out," said another.

Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson show love to Grace Knox as she gets featured in Slam magazine. (Images via Instagram @wslam)

Like Knox, five-star prospects Jazzy Davidson and Sienna Betts are also making the transition to college basketball. No. 1 ranked 6-foot-1 guard Davidson was recruited by the USC Trojans. Betts, ranked No. 2 in the ESPN class of 2025, will be joining UCLA.

LSU signees Grace Knox and Bella Hines move into the LSU campus as roommates

Highly rated LSU signee Grace Knox is getting closer to kicking off her college basketball journey with the Tigers. She has settled in on campus, moving in alongside fellow incoming freshman Bella Hines.

According to an X user (formerly Twitter), the two players moved onto campus together, and they're roommates.

Expand Tweet

The user also shared another tweet featuring a screenshot from Bella Hines' Instagram Live, where LSU assistant coach Gary Redus left a comment that seemed to confirm Knox and Hines are indeed roommates.

"Grace"

"Is your roommate lol," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Grace Knox was recruited by the LSU Tigers as the No. 7-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025. She will be joined by fellow five-star prospects Zakiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage, as well as four-star guard Isabella Hines.

