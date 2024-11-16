“Simply beautiful, then and now”: College hoops fans support Haley Cavinder’s “drastic” body transformation on IG

Haley Cavinder and her sister Hanna are known to be candid with fans on social media about their struggles with body image and have always promoted a healthy lifestyle with proper eating habits. On Friday, the Miami guard shared a comparison of her current self and her body from a year ago, noting how she is much healthier now.

"Looking at old pics, something I’ve learned over the years is that the scale doesn’t tell the full story," Haley wrote. "By lifting weights, eating enough protein, and understanding what my body truly needs to thrive (we count macros 🤍) I weigh more now, but look leaner and feel stronger than I ever have."

"When I stopped obsessing over the scale and started focusing on building strength, dialing in nutrition, and how I felt day-to-day, everythingggggg changed. I’ve learned to appreciate the journey and prioritize my health over any number. So here’s your reminder to stop letting the scale hold you back," she added.

Fans in the comments praise Haley Cavinder for sharing her growth and inspiring young girls.

"Simple beautiful, then and now," one fan wrote.

"You look good either way," another commented.

Here are a few more reactions:

Fan reactions to Haley Cavinder (Credits: Instagram/@cavindertwins)

Haley Cavinder reveals reason behind transferring to Miami

After Haley Cavinder led the Miami Hurricanes on a historic Elite Eight run in 2023, the guard and her twin were set to expand their business ventures and prepare for a potential WWE debut.

However, in November, she re-entered the transfer portal and chose TCU as the destination for her final college season. This changed in April when Hanna Cavinder chose Miami. Haley Cavinder had already begun practice with the Horned Frogs but chose to enter the portal once again.

Talking about this decision with "For The Win," Cavinder pointed coaching staff as one of her reasons.

“I have a great relationship with them and always have with Coach Fitz (Fitzroy Anthony), and that’s what kind of led me back to Miami," she said. "And, honestly, just playing my fifth year with my twin sister.

"I think, looking back, if I was older and didn’t choose to do that, I would have a lot of regrets. And that’s just a decision that was very easy, just because I’ve played basketball with my twin my whole life.”

After winning the first two games at the Hurricanes' home court in Coral Gables, Miami is in Gainesville for the tip-off against Florida on Saturday.

