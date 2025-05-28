"Singular hot-button issue": New Texas coach Sean Miller says NIL uncertainty is shaping college sports future

New Texas men's basketball coach Sean Miller believed the uncertainties surrounding the name, image and likeness (NIL) of each college athlete will remain as a hot topic in the coming years.
Miller took part in the SEC spring meetings and some coaches view the current NIL landscape as the singular hot-button issue surrounding college sports in general and men's basketball in particular.
"I think the hot-button model is just singular. It’s the name, image and likeness and how that’s going to work moving forward," Miller said (per On3). “And, look, as a coach, I don’t think any of us can be presumptuous or act as if we know the answer."
Currently, college sports is awaiting the House decision on the subject, and the uncertainty concerns Miller and some of the SEC-affiliated coaches.
These coaches are left to contest what's left for them while assembling the best lineup that will compete in the coming season.
“Part of it is just we’re in this period of time of the unknown,” Miller said. “And I think the analogy that I’ve heard is you’re flying the plane and building it at at the same time."
The Texas coach believes that a lot has changed with the recruitment process and the race to secure the best talent available.
Miller noted that this uncertainty will shape college sports in the future unless authorities regulate the NIL money that sponsors hand over to players.
New Texas coach Sean Miller reshapes Longhorns' lineup for 2025-26 season
Texas coach Sean Miller has reshaped the Longhorns' roster as they prepare for the 2025-26 college basketball season.
Five players from last year's roster are set to return. They are Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark, Chendall Weaver, Nic Codie and Anthon McDermott.
Pope and Mark were the third and fourth-best scorers from last season and are expected to take bigger leadership roles moving forward.
Miller has two high school recruits and five transfers that will boost the Longhorns' campaign. Four-star power forward John Clark headlines the freshman class for Texas alongside 7-1 center Lewis Obiorah.
Texas was also active in the transfer portal, acquiring St. John's point guard Simeon Wilcher, Purdue power forward Camden Heide, FAU center Matas Vokietaitis and Xavier stars Lassina Traore and Dailyn Swain.
The Longhorns ended their season with an 86-80 defeat at the hands of Xavier in the First Four. They finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 19-16.
Will Texas make the 2026 NCAA Tournament after exiting early in the First Four? Let us know your insights in the comments section.
