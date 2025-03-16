  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Sir...at your age?", "A national treasure": Fans react as St John's HC Rick Pitino reveals bold Big East Tournament victory celebration plans

"Sir...at your age?", "A national treasure": Fans react as St John's HC Rick Pitino reveals bold Big East Tournament victory celebration plans

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 16, 2025 03:13 GMT
Fans react as St John
Fans react as St John's HC Rick Pitino reveals bold Big East Tournament victory celebration plans. (Image credits: Imagn)

St. John’s coach Rick Pitino is celebrating in style after leading the Red Storm to their first Big East Tournament title in 25 years. His top-seeded squad took down No. 2 Creighton 82-66 on Saturday, capping off a dominant second half with 57 points.

Ad

Pitino, who has now taken six different teams to the NCAA Tournament, shared his victory plans on Fox Sports. When asked how he’d celebrate, he joked:

“I’m gonna drink a quart of Jameson’s,” a nod to his Irish heritage and St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans had plenty to say after St. John’s coach Rick Pitino revealed his bold plans for celebrating. One fan wrote:

“Sir… at your age?”
Ad
"Rick Pitino is a national treasure,” other wrote.
Ad
"Just don't do it at a restaurant man. stay home,” one wrote.
Ad
"He looks as if he’s already been embalmed in a vat of Jameson’s,” one wrote.
"Taking the whole team to Porcini’s!,” another wrote.
"How can you not love this man,” one commented.

Beyond the humor, Pitino made it clear this win was for St. John’s fans:

“I'm going to spend time with my children, celebrate with the guys, just so happy for the New York fans, everybody with St. John's,” he said (3:51). “They were hungry for this.”
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

With the Big East title secured, Pitino now turns his focus to his 24th NCAA Tournament appearance, aiming for another deep run in March Madness.

Rick Pitino’s coaching journey took a detour

Rick Pitino needed just two seasons to bring St. John's back to prominence. After years of struggling to reach 21 wins, the Red Storm is now a 30-win team poised for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Pitino’s coaching journey took a detour after his turbulent Louisville exit, leading him overseas before a successful stint at Iona. In 2020, he took over the New York-based program, winning three MAAC titles and securing two NCAA Tournament berths. Now, he has restored St. John's to Big East glory with a team built for a deep March Madness run.

The Red Storm’s resurgence wasn’t easy, but Pitino made it work in the NIL era. The transfer portal played a key role, with Zuby Ejiofor, RJ Luis and Kadary Richmond shaping a roster that’s proving hard to stop. Pitino, now a Big East champion with two different teams, has once again shown why he’s one of the best in the game.

Ad

With Selection Sunday just hours away, St. John’s isn’t done yet. If this momentum continues, there could be even more celebrations ahead.

Also Read: "No panic in this stock market": Rick Pitino makes feelings known on St. John's squad ahead of Creighton matchup

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी