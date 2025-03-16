"Sir...at your age?", "A national treasure": Fans react as St John's HC Rick Pitino reveals bold Big East Tournament victory celebration plans

St. John’s coach Rick Pitino is celebrating in style after leading the Red Storm to their first Big East Tournament title in 25 years. His top-seeded squad took down No. 2 Creighton 82-66 on Saturday, capping off a dominant second half with 57 points.

Pitino, who has now taken six different teams to the NCAA Tournament, shared his victory plans on Fox Sports. When asked how he’d celebrate, he joked:

“I’m gonna drink a quart of Jameson’s,” a nod to his Irish heritage and St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.

Fans had plenty to say after St. John’s coach Rick Pitino revealed his bold plans for celebrating. One fan wrote:

“Sir… at your age?”

"Rick Pitino is a national treasure,” other wrote.

"Just don't do it at a restaurant man. stay home,” one wrote.

"He looks as if he’s already been embalmed in a vat of Jameson’s,” one wrote.

"Taking the whole team to Porcini’s!,” another wrote.

"How can you not love this man,” one commented.

Beyond the humor, Pitino made it clear this win was for St. John’s fans:

“I'm going to spend time with my children, celebrate with the guys, just so happy for the New York fans, everybody with St. John's,” he said (3:51). “They were hungry for this.”

With the Big East title secured, Pitino now turns his focus to his 24th NCAA Tournament appearance, aiming for another deep run in March Madness.

Rick Pitino’s coaching journey took a detour

Rick Pitino needed just two seasons to bring St. John's back to prominence. After years of struggling to reach 21 wins, the Red Storm is now a 30-win team poised for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Pitino’s coaching journey took a detour after his turbulent Louisville exit, leading him overseas before a successful stint at Iona. In 2020, he took over the New York-based program, winning three MAAC titles and securing two NCAA Tournament berths. Now, he has restored St. John's to Big East glory with a team built for a deep March Madness run.

The Red Storm’s resurgence wasn’t easy, but Pitino made it work in the NIL era. The transfer portal played a key role, with Zuby Ejiofor, RJ Luis and Kadary Richmond shaping a roster that’s proving hard to stop. Pitino, now a Big East champion with two different teams, has once again shown why he’s one of the best in the game.

With Selection Sunday just hours away, St. John’s isn’t done yet. If this momentum continues, there could be even more celebrations ahead.

