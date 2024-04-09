"Sky's the limit for him": Former 3x Player of the Year Ralph Sampson lauds Purdue star Zach Edey ahead of national championship matchup 

Zach Edey won the Naismith Player of the Year for the second time in a row on Sunday, a first in over 40 years since Ralph Sampson. The center is on a redemption run, leading his team to the championship game this year after last season's early exit.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein spoke with Ralph Sampson about Edey and what impressed him the most about the young center. The 3x Naismith Player of the Year said:

"I think back-to-back is special, but I've told people all the time in the last couple of years when he did last year: Bill Walton- center, Ralph Sampson- center, Zach Edey - center. Back-to-back, we're the only ones to have ever done it.

"It's special to see, for me, a big man in this era of basketball, have a low post-game and be dominant in a game that is mostly three-pointers and mostly a different part of the game. So now I think that's coming back a little bit.

"... So over the year, when he won the first one and the second one, you see the difference and you see that attitude. You see his work ethic, you see him get in better shape. So the sky's the limit for him and he gotta keep working. But I am proud of a big guy winning the Player of the Year."

UConn coach Dan Hurley talks about defending Zach Edey

After the Final Four game, coach Dan Hurley had called UConn's title game clash against Purdue "the battle of the giants." While Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers, Donovan Clingan has been the Huskies' reliable center, taking care of both ends.

This season, most teams have struggled to defend against Edey without getting fouled. Coach Hurley is also aware of this, as he said in a pre-game conference on Sunday:

“It's a unique challenge. He’s a unique player. I don't think that one thing is going to work in the game. I think you’ve got to try to keep him off balance. Matt, unfortunately for us, really constructed a great roster around such a unique player."

Donovan and the Huskies have the experience of dealing with big guys like Joel Soriano and Ryan Kalkbrenner. It all depends on how they apply those learnings to this game and successfully contain Zach Edey.

The UConn-Purdue clash is scheduled to tip off at 9:20 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on TBS, TNT, and truTV.

