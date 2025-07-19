  • home icon
"Smart decision young man": College hoops fans react as 5-star Jason Crowe announces college commitment 

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 19, 2025 07:01 GMT
Oakland Soldiers star Jason Crowe
Oakland Soldiers star Jason Crowe (Source: Imagn)

Five-star recruit Jason Crowe Jr. announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers on Friday. Crowe, the son of former professional basketball star Jason Crowe, was heavily recruited by the USC Trojans and Kentucky Wildcats, but ultimately committed to coach Dennis Gates' Tigers.

During an interview with ESPN after his decision was announced, Crowe revealed the part that Gates played in his decision to join the Tigers over the other teams vying for his commitment.

"Since early July, I have felt a strong commitment to Missouri," Crowe said. "And with today being my birthday, I thought it was the perfect moment to make it official. Coach Gates is a phenomenal coach and person, and his staff are great people.
also-read-trending Trending
"Our first conversation happened during the USA tryouts. He was really genuine. We talked about family and connected on a meaningful level. Coach Gates is a family-first person. On the court, he's high-energy and competitive," he added.
College basketball fans had mixed reactions to Crowe's commitment to Missouri on Instagram:

"Imagine wanting to play and live in Missouri," one fan wrote.
"Great get by them...is there more to the story?" another fan said.
"Kid wants to win. Smart decision young man," one fan added.
"The second father hired by Missouri also," another fan commented.
"I like it and damn Kentucky y'all got got," one fan said.
"Come to UCLA!" another fan wrote.
Fan&#039;s comments on IG
Fan's comments on IG

Jason Crowe is Mizzou's highest-ranked prospect in 8 years

Jason Crowe is the No. 1-ranked point guard and No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2026, according to ESPN, and his commitment to the Missouri Tigers is the first in the class of 2026. He is also the Tigers' highest-ranked commitment since Michael Porter Jr. in 2017.

Crowe is the first five-star prospect in the class of 2026 to announce his commitment and his signing has given the Tigers a top-five national team ranking, according to 247Sports.

During his commitment announcement, Crowe spoke about his enthusiasm at being part of coach Dennis Gates' team.

"The University of Missouri is a college town that takes great pride in its sports teams," Crowe said via ESPN.com. "Without an NBA team nearby, the focus is on school, basketball and being part of a close-knit community. I am excited to go there and be an impactful player."

Jason Crowe has had a stellar season and in a talented field, he is the leading scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 23.6 points with five 30+ point games this season.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

