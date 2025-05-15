SNY host not surprised by Geno Auriemma's recruiting prowess after Serah Williams move: "He's still able to win championships"

SNY host Chelsea Sherrod isn't surprised by how UConn coach Geno Auriemma remains effective in recruiting quality players from the transfer portal, as he has 12 national championship titles to back it up.

Last season, Auriemma was able to scoop up Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen from the portal and was a vital contributor to the Huskies' run for the 12th title. Chen served as the stabilizer in UConn's starting unit that had Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Jana ElAlfy.

This year, the 71-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist secured the commitment of Wisconsin double-double machine Serah Williams, beating out LSU and North Carolina in the chase to get her services.

"It doesn't surprise me," Sherrod told "The Hoops Cap" host Mark Zanetto. (Timestamp: 22:12) "Because he's still able to win championships and that's the best marketing that you can use when you're trying to recruit a player."

The veteran SNY sports reporter took note of Auriemma's ability to effectively adapt to the new trends in the transfer portal and high school recruitment. The moves that acquired Williams and high school standouts Kelis Fisher, Bianca Quiñonez and Gandy Malou-Mamel indicate this trend.

Serah Williams forms a new UConn Big Three along with Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd

The addition of Serah Williams forms a new UConn Big Three that will team her up with NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd and WBCA Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong.

SNY host/sports reporter Chelsea Sherrod believes that UConn coach Geno Auriemma understands the situation after Paige Bueckers left the team, the Huskies need to bulk up inside to remain relevant.

"This is perfect, Sherrod said of Serah Williams (Timestamp 23:21). "You can see her standing in there right next to Sarah Strong and just be that huge presence inside."

Last season, the 6-foot-4 forward averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game in 30 appearances with the Badgers.

What surprises Sherrod the most about this move is that Auriemma is taking advantage of his experience and achievements to secure quality players who would eventually become important contributors in their quest to make another big run in the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, UConn finished 37-3, including an 18-0 whitewash in the Big East. That led to the Huskies winning the Big East regular season and tournament titles.

They also had a perfect NCAA Tournament, which saw them beat USC (Elite Eight), UCLA (Final Four) and South Carolina (national final) in their last three games to win their 12th national championship and first since 2016.

