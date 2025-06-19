“So electric and so fun to watch”: UConn fans hail KK Arnold after Huskies post her tireless highlights

UConn women's basketball star KK Arnold is the energy queen on and off the court, and many college hoop fans will agree. Arnold played a key role off the bench in helping the Huskies to their 12th national championship title last season.

UConn paid a tribute to her, sharing video highlights of Arnold's energetic displays on the court on Instagram. The video, shared on Thursday, showcased the sophomore guard's skills offensively and defensively, including her iconic celebrations.

"Keep bringing the energy, KK," the video was captioned.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the video, hyping Arnold for her contribution to the team's success.

"Best defender 🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote.

"Lets gooo lock in!😍😍😍🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

"Love her!" A fan commented.

"So electric and so fun to watch!" Another fan commented.

Fans react to UConn's IG video highlights of KK Arnold's energetic performances. Image via @uconnwbb

Here are more comments from fans hailing Arnold.

"Our fav girly pop," a fan commented.

"She brings energy to not only her teammates but the crowd and their fans 🔥," another fan commented.

"Watching KK cook on defence is like watching A REALLY FAST tennis match...CANT WAIT FOR THIS SZN😛," a fan wrote.

KK Arnold reflects on winning national championship with UConn

KK Arnold was not a starter for most of UConn women's basketball games last season, but she made her minutes count. Arnold played all 40 games for the Huskies, averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.3 and 1.5 steals in 21.4 minutes.

Following UConn's national championship win after defeating defending champions South Carolina, the Wisconsin native reflected on the team's journey.

"The adversity we battled, the different things we went through, nobody could come back the way we did," Arnold said per CT Insider. "We took it one game at a time."

With 2025 WNBA draft top pick Paige Bueckers and 30th pick Kaitlyn Chen gone, Arnold is expected to take on bigger roles next season.

"I'm going to work hard on my weak points as well as my strong points," Arnold said. "I'll get up a lot of shots over the summer, do the things I need to do to get better."

Arnold is expected to man UConn's backcourt alongside Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd, fellow upperclassman Ashlynn Shade and USC transfer Kayleigh Heckel next season.

