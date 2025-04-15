"So embarrassing" "You cannot be serious": College hoops fans slam WNBA for mistaking Sania Feagin as Notre Dame athlete

It has been a bumpy start to the 2025 WNBA Draft coverage. Despite playing in three championship-game squads and winning two of them, South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sania Feagin was presented on a graphic as a Notre Dame product during the orange carpet.

Fans took to social media to voice out their displeasure with the egregious mistake by the WNBA on what is a special night for the players selected.

"you cannot be serious," a fan said.

"It’s giving high school production," a fan added.

More fans jumped in to criticize the error, with one pointing the finger at ESPN.

"ESPN generates billions in revenue but can’t produce WNBA content without egregious errors," one fan said.

"Dawn was right", added another fan, referring to South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

"The WNBA can be very childish and sloppy", said another fan

Sania Feagin averaged 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks this season. She also started all 39 games for the Gamecocks, who made a run to the national title game before falling short against UConn.

The WNBA Draft will take place tonight at 7:30 pm at The Shed in New York City. However, coverage of the orange carpet started earlier to show players making it to the event.

Lynx swing trade with Mystics ahead of the WNBA draft

A few hours before the WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx traded their own first-round pick in the 2026 Draft to the Washington Mystics, landing Karlie Samuelson.

The 6-0 forward posted a career-high 8.4 points last season while adding 2.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game. She had joined Washington as a free agent ahead of last season after playing for four different teams in six years.

The Mystics have three first-round selections in this year's WNBA Draft, and five overall. Washington will pick third, fourth, and sixth as they look to improve after finishing with a 14-26 record in 2024.

Minnesota finished 30-10 and made it to the WNBA Finals where they fell in five games against the New York Liberty.

