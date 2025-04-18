“So excited”: College hoops fans react as Collin Chandler uses Keanu Reeves’ clip to announce transfer portal decision

Fans shared their excitement after Collin Chandler cleared doubts surrounding his future with Kentucky. Chandler announced on Thursday that he would be turning up for the Wildcats next season.

The former Farmington High School baller shared a GIF of Hollywood star Keanu Reaves saying, “Yeah, I’m thinking I’m back.” This post has generated a buzz among hoop fans, as Chandler was an important player off the bench for the Wildcats in the 2024 season. He averaged 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 10.4 minutes per game as a freshman last season.

There are only a handful of better ways to announce your commitment to a program than the way Collin Chandler did.

Chandler's tweet sparked up a lot of reactions from hoops fans, many of whom were excited that Chandler chose to stick with the Wildcats. As of the time of writing, the X post has garnered more than 400k impressions.

"Yes!!!!! I love seeing everything come together for season 2 with Collin Chandler!! I’m super excited about this announcement!” one fan said.

Thank you for coming back! I'm so excited!" another fan said.

“Happy for you Collin! Part of me was selfishly hoping you might come home and play for Alex Jensen, but I’m happy for you! Keep it up!” one fan said.

The excitement continued, with one fan comparing him to Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.

“Welcome back Collin Chandler that 3 point shooting was really starting to heat up towards the end of this season so next season expect you to be drilling those like you are Steph Curry,” one fan said.

"So happy about this. U may be the most underrated player going into next year. Put them on notice CC,” a fan said.

What do Collin Chandler and the Kentucky Wildcats gain from this update?

First of all, Collin Chandler’s decision to stay at Kentucky gives him stability. He gets to stay in an environment he’s already used to and grow. Last season, he had a steady progression, and he ended the season better than he started it.

Case in point, the NCAA Tournament's first-round tie against Troy, where he boosted Kentucky by contributing nine points and one assist to help his side get the win.

So, going into next season, Chandler might not be a starter, but he will get a lot of time on the floor, which will help him grow.

Meanwhile, keeping Chandler is a very good deal for the Wildcats, as it gives coach Max Pope a trusted hand from the bench. While he is not a high-volume scorer, he puts in a lot of work on the floor and plays good defense. Chandler will hope to do big things with Kentucky basketball next season.

