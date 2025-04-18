“So freaking excited”: Fans elated as Aaliyah Chavez officially signs with Oklahoma

Aaliyah Chavez signed with Oklahoma on Thursday, the team announced on Instagram. Chavez, the top-ranked player in the 2025 class, is expected to play a major role for the Sooners next season.

When Oklahoma announced Chavez's commitment to the program, fans on social media were excited to see the prospect in action.

"🔥🔥so freaking excited!" one wrote.

"I can't wait!!!! I've been following her for awhile and I'm actually from NY but I've lived in Oklahoma twice and became a big OU fan while living there so I'm definitely looking forward to this upcoming season!!" another added.

"Looking forward to watching next season 👏👏👏," a third commented.

A few others congratulated Chavez, while also wishing her the best for the future at Oklahoma.

"Congratulations! Continue the journey and be great," a fan wrote.

"Lifetime Legacies are made at OU- let’s goooo! 🙌🙌" a user added.

"YESSSSSSS!! ♥️🏀🙌🏻 You go girl! Can’t wait to see you at OU playing!" another commented.

Image via Oklahoma Women's Basketball Instagram

Chavez played four years at Monterey High in Lubbock, Texas. She averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game, leading her team to a state title.

Across her career at Monterey High, Chavez accumulated a total of 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists, and 476 steals. She also played for CyFair Elite in the AAU and led the team to Nike Nationals championships in 2022 and 2024.

Aaliyah Chavez committed to Oklahoma after receiving offers from 100+ schools

Aaliyah Chavez in action for Monterey High School - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Aaliyah Chavez received offers from over 100 schools. She narrowed down her list to six teams: Texas Tech, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina and UCLA.

Eventually, Chavez opted to join Oklahoma. She attended the Sooners' first-round NCAA Tournament game against Florida Gulf Coast and announced her commitment to OU a few days later.

The Sooners made it to the Sweet 16 this past season, where they lost to UConn. With Chavez on the roster next season, OU will aim to make a push for the national championship.

