UConn women's basketball stars Azzi Fudd and Kamorea Arnold participated in a hilarious blind ranking of their former teammate Paige Bueckers. The Husky stars were at the 2025 WNBA draft to support Bueckers, who was eventually named the overall top pick, selected by the Dallas Wings on Monday night.

Sports reporter Aliyah Funschelle shared a video on X which featured her interviewing Fudd and Arnold at the orange carpet. Funschelle asked the UConn stars to blind rank Bueckers' memes that she mentioned.

The first one was the "purple Paige purple" meme which showed Arnold screaming the title. Arnold ranked the meme a five.

The second one was Bueckers' "TrUst..TrUst..TrUst IM CRYING" meme which Arnold ranked a three while Fudd ranked it a four. In another meme, Arnold asked Bueckers how it felt to be the worst at the Fortnite video game.

"How does it feel to lie?" Bueckers threw back.

Both Fudd and Arnold blind ranked the meme a two. The next meme was the "cooking cred" which refers to Bueckers sharing a striking resemblance to a girl crying at a baking show. Both UConn players ranked the meme a three. The last meme showed Bueckers at a press conference, where she said:

"I've been here for five years but felt more like six, seven...," and laughed.

Fudd blind ranked the meme No. 1. There is an honorable mention, which showed Fudd telling Bueckers that she was a better shooter.

"Than me? At what? Darts?" Bueckers replied.

The meme was ranked a five by Fudd, who rolled her eyes and said:

"So full of herself."

Paige Bueckers reflects on the support from the UConn family

Paige Bueckers is the sixth UConn player to be selected first in the WNBA draft, joining the legendary list of Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2004), Tina Charles (2010), Maya Moore (2011) and Breanna Stewart (2016).

Following the draft, Bueckers appeared on the “GMA” Live to talk about the support she enjoyed from the UConn family throughout her college basketball career and at the WNBA draft.

"It means everything. So many people that have been a part of my story. There are a part of my journey. Those girls, the coaching staff, they changed my life for the better. They made me a better person, leader, basketball player. So, to have them there to support me, also Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey, my teammates drafted there. So, it's just amazing there overall," she said.

Bueckers capped off her illustrious college basketball career with a national championship last week. Her coach, Geno Auriemma, and teammates, including Azzi Fudd and Kamorea Arnold, were at the WNBA draft to show their support.

