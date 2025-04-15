“So happy for you”: Fans celebrate Aneesah Morrow as LSU star posts grateful message for Kim Mulkey’s team

Many hoops fans have taken to social media to celebrate and congratulate Aneesah Morrow after she was drafted by the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

Morrow was the seventh overall pick by the Sun in the WNBA draft, which took place at The Shed in New York City.

Following her selection, the 22-year-old forward wrote a short appreciation message to LSU fans on Tuesday, saying:

“Thank you LSU. Thank y’all for bringing out the best in me. I’m ready to bring the dominant rebounding and scoring skills to the professional league.”

At the moment, the tweet has gathered almost 34,000 views, and many LSU fans reacted in the comment section.

Morrow was a fan favourite during her time at LSU, and her post got a lot of love from hoops fans.

One fan with the handle @GBP_Tigerking wrote, “So happy for you! Go be great!!

Another fan @thesportsauntie wrote, “Congratulations! Gotta do a Shirt in your WNBA Team Colors Now!

Then another fan @gamecockcash commented, “Wishing you the best and I know you'll out work everyone! Looking forward to watching you at CT. Always liked your game even though you played at LSU.”

Fans continued to praise Morrow, with one saying he could not wait to see her ball out.

@clarenc12798661 also wrote, “Can’t wait for you to ball out aneesah.”

@TheWinnerNme also commented, “Congratulations A-Mo 👏🏽 can't wait to see you take off in connection ima need jersey.”

Also, @norvrob wrote, “Thank you for the joy, entertainment and professionalism you brought to the team Nees now go battle Angel for rebounds!”

Then, @chefpitre commented, “Pulling for you Aneesah. You looked great last night.”

@immaculatenabu also said, “Congratulations Nees, definitely tunein to watch Sun games.”

How good was Aneesah Morrow at LSU, and what can she offer the Connecticut Sun?

Aneesah Morrow was one of the consistent top performers at the LSU Tigers. Over her four seasons, she established herself as a rebounding machine and solid scorer, averaging 17.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the Tigers. It is no surprise that she won multiple awards there.

Last season, she averaged 18.7 ppg, shooting 49.0% from the field. She also averaged 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game for LSU. With her on the team, LSU reached the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, where it was knocked out by UCLA.

She will look to improve and harness her qualities in Connecticut. Her great rebounding, scoring, and speed will be a great asset for the Sun, and she will look to achieve success with them.

