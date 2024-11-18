“So much DNA collected today”: Dan Hurley, wife Andrea and son Andrew lead National Marrow Donor Program’s UConn chapter

UConn coach Dan Hurley and his family led a successful DNA drive for the National Bone Marrow Donor Program on Sunday. Hurley, his wife Andrea and son Andrew attended the registry at the UConn women’s hockey game organized by NMDP in hopes of finding a match for Ben Strong, who is battling with cancer.

Andrea reshared a picture from the event on her Instagram story, posted by NMDP's UConn Chapter.

"So much DNA collected today," she wrote as caption.

Dan Hurley's wife Andrea posted on her IG story (@ahurley1211)

Andrea also wrote a lengthy Instagram post detailing Ben Strong's story and pleaded for people to register themselves as potential bone marrow donors.

"22 years ago, Sean Rabinowitz graduated from UConn ...Sean and his family have been fierce supporters, season-ticket holders, and fans of UConn Athletics," Andrea posted.

"Sean’s 8-year-old son, Ben, was recently diagnosed with an aggressive type of leukemia. He underwent intense treatment over the past year, but unfortunately the cancer returned. Ben now needs a stem cell transplant from a donor to survive. You may be able to help save his life."

The Huskies women's ice hockey team appreciated the Hurley family for their efforts in the life-saving by sending a thank you note. Dan Hurley's UConn men's basketball team will also host a registry on Tuesday at Gampel Pavilion during their game against East Texas A&M.

On Wednesday, the women's basketball team will host another registry during their matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson to conclude the month-long campaign.

Dan Hurley led a fundraiser event to raise money for Catholic Charities

Dan Hurley uses his platform to give back to the community and spread awareness about important causes. The two-time national champion coach has participated in various charity initiatives.

Earlier this month, Hurley participated in a charity event alongside Dennis House, a News 8 anchor, and Christopher Coyne, the Archbishop of Hartford, to raise money for Catholic Charities in Connecticut.

Catholic Charities is a nonprofit organization that has been helping people of all faiths in Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties since 1920.

Dan Hurley, the keynote speaker at the Help and Hope breakfast, attended the fundraiser organized by Catholic Charities on Friday. He met with another back-to-back championship winning coach, Angel Franyutti, from New Jersey. Franyutti is the coach of the Rhinos, a basketball team from the Centro San Jose Family Center in New Haven, supported by Catholic Charities.

