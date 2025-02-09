“So much support from Hawkeye nation”: College hoops fans sympathize with ex-Iowa player Ava Jones after cancer diagnosis

Former Iowa women's basketball star Ava Jones shared sad news about her health on Saturday on Instagram, and fans showed her love and support. Jones, who retired from basketball eight months ago, posted a video and a text announcing her cancer diagnosis on Saturday, which is World Cancer Day.

"I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma after the results from the biopsy came back. This is the news no one ever wants to get, but especially after spending the last 2 and a half years working my butt off and recovering from getting hit by a car. My body is very strong and I am confident in the doctors here at Iowa," she wrote.

College hoops fans showed her love in the comments section.

"So much support from Hawkeye nation Ava! You got this girly," a fan wrote.

"No doubt you got this @avajones_35! Love you!" another fan wrote.

"Praying for you, Ava! You’ve inspired us with your courage, resilience and faith before, and you will again. God’s strength and peace to you!" a fan commented.

College hoops fans show love to Ava Jones after cancer announcement on IG. Image via @avajones_35

Others sent their prayers and encouragement for a quick recovery.

"U got this! You got a whole crew behind u! ❤️❤️," a fan commented.

"Prayers," another fan commented.

"Oh Ava❤️ sending you all my love and praying for you, I'll be keeping in touch," a fan wrote.

"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," another fan wrote.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. Relatively aggressive, it can spread quickly through the body if not addressed on time. However, it is one of the most easily treated cancers.

Ava Jones medically retires from basketball

Ava Jones joined Iowa women's basketball in 2022, but her career with the Hawkeyes was anything but smooth. Just days after committing to the team, she was involved in a car accident that killed her father, Trey Jones, and injured her mother in Kentucky. Jones sustained a brain injury from the accident.

Although Iowa honored her scholarship, the freshman was forced to medically retire eight months ago, due to several surgeries to address the injury and the multiple torn ligaments in her knees. Before her retirement, she redshirted last season with hopes of playing at some point for the Hawkeyes. But it was not to be.

"It is with great sadness to announce that I am medically retiring from college basketball. My coaches, doctors, teammates and trainers have been amazing since the accident," Jones said per ESPN. "While I will no longer be a member of the women's basketball program, I will still be on scholarship, receive a world-class education and forever be a Hawkeye. I'd like to thank my family for the never-ending support and I am excited for the next chapter of my life."

Meanwhile, Michael Hurley, an Indiana man, was found guilty of murder and driving under the influence in October.

