"So officials can't ruin it": Former SB champ Shannon Sharpe urges South Carolina to avoid being in a 'close' game with Caitlin Clark's Iowa

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are competing in the national championship for the second year in a row, this time facing the South Carolina Gamecocks. There has been a spotlight on the referees, who have faced several accusations of calling the game in favor of the Hawkeyes throughout the NCAA Tournament, including in the national championship.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe weighed in on the game, noting that the Gamecocks cannot let things come down to the officials. The three-time Super Bowl champion turned immensely popular sports analyst tweeted:

"Lady Gamecocks can’t let this gm be close at the end so officials can’t ruin it"

Referees have faced criticism of being biased, in favor of Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes, for much of the NCAA Tournament. It began in the second round against the West Virginia Mountaineers when Iowa attempted 30 free throws compared to just five for their opponents. They were called for just 11 fouls while the Mountaineers were called for 27.

Their Final Four matchup with the UConn Huskies added to that narrative as Aaliyah Edwards was called for a questionable moving screen that gave the Hawkeyes the ball back with a 70-69 lead and 3.9 seconds left in the game. UConn did not touch the ball again as they lost 71-69. The national championship has been no different as there has been plenty of criticism online directed at the referees.

Did Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes win their first national title in program history?

Caitlin Clark entered Sunday's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks looking to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first national title in program history in the final game of her collegiate career. The two-time college Player of the Year finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists while shooting 10-28 from the field, 5-13 from three-point range and 5-6 from the free-throw line.

It was not enough, however, as the Gamecocks were able to pick up an 87-75 victory. It marked South Carolina's third national title since 2017 and second in the past three seasons. They also became the tenth program in women's college basketball history to finish a season as undefeated national champions as the win capped off a historic 38-0 season.