  • “SO PROUD OF YOU”: Ex-Iowa star Gabbie Marshall congratulates Raina Harmon on becoming FGCU head coach

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Apr 04, 2025 17:45 GMT
Gabbie Marshall congratulates Raina Harmon (IG/@gabbie.marshall)
Raina Harmon was recently named the head coach of the Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team after spending eight years as an assistant coach with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

FGCU announced the news via a post on Instagram on Friday.

"Welcome to the Nest, Raina Harmon - FGCU's new head coach! Read more, link in bio.🦅🏀 #Raining3s," the caption said.
Former Iowa basketball star Gabbie Marshall shared the post on her Instagram story and a caption:

"THIS IS AMAZING!! I'M SO PROUD OF YOU!!!! Blessings on blessings @raina15," Marshall wrote.
Gabbie Marshall congratulates Raina Harmon (Credit: IG/@gabbie.marshall)
During her time at Iowa, Harmon contributed to the team's impressive 208-63 record and secured five Big Ten Conference titles.

Harmon's achievements extend beyond conference titles. She has coached top players, including Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark. Her leadership also led to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and back-to-back national championship appearances.

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn
Raina Harmon claims she is 'grateful' to join Florida Gulf Coast

In a statement released by the FCGU Athletics following her announcement as the new head coach, Raina Harmon expressed her happiness at joining the Eagles program.

"I am absolutely honored to be named the next head coach at Florida Gulf Coast University," Harmon said. "This position is one of the best jobs in the country and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program. Thank you to President Timur, Colin Hargis, Nicole Neal and Lauren Leister for believing in my vision for the next era of FGCU women's basketball.
"This program has a standard of excellence, and I can't wait to build upon that legacy as I commit to developing our student-athletes on and off the court. I look forward to connecting with the FGCU community, our fans and most importantly, our players as we embark on this journey together."

Harmon's appointment comes as a boost for the team after they had a disappointing NCAA Tournament. The No.14 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (30-4) crashed out in the first round of the tournament after losing 58-81 to the No.3 seed Oklahoma Sooners (26-7) on March 22.

With the Eagles now in their offseason, Harmon will look to make preparations for the new season and rebuild.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
