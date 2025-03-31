"So proud of you": Grant Nelson's GF Soraya Espino shares heartwarming snaps after Alabama's Elite Eight defeat vs. Duke

Grant Nelson might have lost on the court with Alabama Crimson Tide in March Madness, but he appears to be winning off it, as he was the recipient of a heartwarming post from his heartthrob.

The fifth-year senior scored 10 points and seven rebounds in his final game for Alabama, as they were beaten 85-65 by Duke in the Elite Eight on Saturday to end their run in the NCAA Tournament.

While he must have been wishing for another result, his girlfriend Soraya Espino took to instagram to celebrate the forward.

“so so proud of you #4,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, with a picture of her and Nelson posted alongside.

Grant and Soraya have been in a relationship for a while, first appearing together in a post on social media on May 3, 2023.

According to Soraya’s profile on North Dakota University Bison, she is a track and field athlete there and participates in several events. These include the distance medley, 400 metres, 200 metres, 300 metres, 300 metres short track, 400 metres short track and 4x400 metres relay.

Nelson himself is a native of Devils Lake, North Dakota. He spent the first three years of his college basketball career at North Dakota State before moving to Alabama via the transfer portal in 2023.

The forward helped the Crimson Tide reach their first Final Four in 2024, and he has played a key role in their run to the Elite Eight this season.

Nelson played 37 games for Alabama this season, averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also shot 52.2% from the field.

Grant Nelson appreciative of time spent at Alabama

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke - Source: Imagn

After the loss to Duke, Nelson expressed his appreciation for the time spent at Alabama, while acknowledging what he has been able to achieve with the program.

"We made history last year. I mean, back-to-back Elite Eights. I feel like that's a solid career," Nelson said. "I’m just so thankful for these guys, thankful for these coaches and what they’ve done for me. I thank God every day for that.”

Having failed to enter the NBA draft for the last two years, opting to extend his collegiate career instead, Nelson is finally expected to be picked in the 2025 draft.

