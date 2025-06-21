"So stressed out": Laura Govan takes playful jab at daughter Izela Arenas' reaction to watching Tyler Perry's Straw 

Laura Govan, the ex-wife of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, revealed how her daughter, Izela Arenas, reacted to Tyler Perry's hit movie, "Straw." Govan shared a clip on Instagram stories of Izela watching the movie on Friday.

Izela is seen expressing different emotions, ranging from shock and dismay, to surprise at a twist in the movie. Her mom could be heard in the background responding to her questions.

"Her reaction to STRAW," Govan captioned the story. "She loved this movie by the way... 😱. She was so stressed out 😂".

Laura Govan shares daughter, Izela Arenas' reaction to Tyler Perry's "Straw" on IG story. Image via @lauramgovan

Govan is a big fan of her children's career choices despite her strained relationship with Gilbert Arenas.

Izela, who's the ex couple's first child together, followed in her parents' footsteps in playing basketball. She announced herself during her junior year in high school basketball, where she led Sierra Canyon School to a CIF Open Division championship, a CIF State Open Division championship, an ESPN national championship and four league championships.

In 2023, IzelaArenas committed her college basketball future to the Louisville Cardinals, where she averaged 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 41.8 percent shooting per game as a freshman.

Izela Arenas' transfer to Kansas State confirmed

Izela Arenas has been added to the Kansas State women's basketball roster for the 2025-26 season. He commitment was announced by the Wildcats on April 19.

The Porter Ranch, California, native played 29 games, logging in 343 minutes of playing time. She also recorded five games, including three ACC games, scoring over 10 points, including a career-high 14 points against Clemson on Feb. 27.

Arenas began her collegiate basketball career ranked as a four-star prospect No. 88 overall by ESPNHoopGurlz for the class of 2024. She helped Sierra Canyon High School to a 62-4 overall record in her final two seasons, including a 31-1 record in her junior season in 2023. As a senior, she helped them to a 31-3 record and a final national ranking of ninth.

In May 2023, Izela Arenas won the Queen of the Court event in Atlanta during the Overtime Elite Takeover. It was a one-on-one event that showcased some of the nation's brightest basketball talents. Her addition to K-State's backcourt is expected to help the Wildcats build on their steller 2024-25 season, where they reached their fourth Sweet 16 appearance.

