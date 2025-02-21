“So tuff!”: College hoops fans hyped as Flau’jae Johnson beats the buzzer from the logo vs Georgia

College basketball fans were thrown into a frenzy as LSU star Flau’jae Johnson sank a 3-pointer from near the halfway line in her team’s victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ad

The 21-year-old scored from about 40 feet from the basket to help LSU increase their lead (58-45) at the end of third quarter and it got hoops faithful talking.

The video was posted on instagram by marchmadnesswbb, with the caption:

“@flaujae with the heave to beat the Q3 buzzer! 🚨”.

Ad

Trending

Under the posts, several fans reacted, with one of them responding the post:

“She like thatttt” one fan wrote.

“I am not surprised at anything this young lady does. She never ceases to amaze!”, another one wrote.

Flau’jae’s fan page posted the fire emoji:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Fans hype up Flau'Jae Jonhnson after beating the buzzer with a three from the half way line (Credit: IG/@marchmadnesswbb)

The hype continued with another fan responding to the post with the caption:

Ad

“🔥🔥 so tuff!”

Finally, another fan wrote:

“She do that🔥🔥🔥”

Fans hype up Flau'Jae Jonhnson after beating the buzzer with a three from the half way line (Credit: IG/@marchmadnesswbb)

The 40-feet wonder was not the only 3-pointer Johnson made, as she hit two more and finished the game with 21 points, leading the Tigers to a 79-63 win over Georgia earlier today.

Ad

Flau’Jae inspires LSU to victory

The No. 7 LSU Tigers entered the game against Georgia following a 65-58 loss to No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

While a lot of fans expected the Tigers to secure victory against the struggling side, it was particularly straightforward, as they lost the second quarter (17-18).

LSU even encountered issues before the start of the game, with the team’s second top scorer, Aneesah Morrow suddenly having to miss the game due to an injury.

Ad

Regardless, the team had to turn up, and it was LSU's leading scorer Flau’Jae who rose to the occasion once again with 21 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals, despite not being 100% fit.

However, others also provided adequate support, with Jersey Wolfenbarger scoring 16 points, and making 12 rebounds, while Sa'Myah Smith scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

LSU are now 26-2 overall and 11-2 in SEC. They will travel to face No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday, hoping to make it two wins in a row, as they look to end strongly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here