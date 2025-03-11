UCLA fans praised Lauren Betts after she was named the Big Ten Most Outstanding Player and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in a unanimous decision.

Betts was immense on both ends as she led the No. 1-ranked Bruins (30-2, 16-2) to a 72-67 win over No. 4-ranked USC (28-3, 17-1) in the Big Ten Tournament championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday.

Following the game, the team's Instagram account celebrated Betts' feat by sharing a picture of her.

"B1G Most Outstanding Player. Unanimous DPOY. A force on both ends of the floor. Lauren Betts!" UCLA WBB captioned.

Fans congratulated Betts in the comment section.

“And humble, selfless, and a true team leader! BETTS beats all!” a fan wrote.

UCLA fans hyped for Lauren Betts' Big Ten MOP honor after USC takedown (Image by Instagram/@UCLAWBB)

"Watching those blocked shots against USC on Sunday were just awesome! Beyond textbook! Dominating!” another fan wrote.

"Congrats! Lauren marie betts so well deserved!" one fan commented.

“LETS GOOO LAURENNNN,” a fan said.

"So glad she’s on my team,” one fan commented.

“Don’t play w her!!!!!" a fan wrote.

JuJu Watkins produces big, but Lauren Betts turns up clutch in the end

It looked like it was going to be JuJu Watkins’ night for USC after recording 29 points, six rebounds and two assists but her effort came to naught after a brilliant second half from UCLA. The Trojans were great in the first half as they established a 10-point lead at halftime.

However, the Bruins rose to the occasion, with Lauren Betts leading the charge in the third quarter. She was perfect from the field and ended the quarter with nine points. She also helped limit USC to just nine points in the third.

The UCLA finished off the Trojans in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 20-13. Betts was integral as she has been the entire season, scoring 17 points, with five rebounds and two assists. Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones contributed 13 points each for the Bruins.

Following the win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, UCLA will prepare for the NCAA Tournament which will begin on March 18.

