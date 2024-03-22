"Soaking in the moment" - Former SB champ Antonio Brown praises Oakland's Jack Gohlke after career night against Kentucky in epic First Round win

Jack Gohlke had a career night as he led the Oakland Golden Grizzlies to the biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament thus far. The South Region's No.14 seeded Golden Grizzlies were able to knock off the No.3 seeded Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 80-76 in the opening round of March Madness.

Gohlke played 36 minutes off the bench, finishing with 32 points and two rebounds while shooting 10-20 from the field, 10-20 from three-point range and 2-3 from the free-throw line. The sixth-year senior, who is in his first year with Oakland, came up one three-pointer away from tying former Loyola Marymount Lions' guard Jeff Fryer's NCAA Tournament record of 11 three-pointers made, which was set in 1990.

The Horizon League's Sixth Man of the Year drew praise from former Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown following his impressive performance. The seven-time Pro Bowl and five-time All-Pro wide receiver responded to a tweet from Bleacher Report which compared Gohlke to former BYU Cougars sharpshooting guard Jimmer Fredette, stating:

"Soaking in the moment #CTESPN"

Brown added:

"No matter what level D1 D2 D3 if you can shoot you can shoot #CTESPN"

Jack Gohlke weighs in on the upset victory over Kentucky

Jack Gohlke had his highest-scoring game of the season, and his Division I career, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament as the Oakland Grizzlies shocked the Kentucky Wildcats. Speaking with the media following the game, the sixth-year senior displayed plenty of confidence, stating:

"Obviously, we come in, we're the underdog by all measures, but, you just got to - as a player, you can't think that way. You got to go out there and you've got to think that you have the same talent level as them.

"I know they have draft picks and I know I'm not going to the NBA, but I know on any given night, I can compete with those type of guys and our team can compete with those type of guys. And that's why I was so confident going into it and that's why I say we're not a Cinderella because when we play our A-game, we can be the best team on the floor."

Check out Jack Gohlke's comments on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies victory over the Kentucky Wildcats below:

Coming into the game, Gohlke averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field, 37.0% from three-point range and 78.9% from the free-throw line. He attempted just eight two-point shots the entire season. The Golden Grizzlies will face the winner of the matchup between the No.6 seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders and No.11 seeded NC State Wolfpack.