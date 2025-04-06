Sobbing Geno Auriemma makes massive claim for Paige Bueckers & UConn team despite coaching Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and more in 40 years

UConn coach Geno Auriemma made a bold statement after seeing his team beat South Carolina 82-59 to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament. His big declaration came after seeing the Huskies' Big Three take charge of the championship game to deliver the 12th national title of his coaching career.

UConn’s Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers were all on their game against the Gamecocks.

Strong, a freshman, had 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, becoming the first player to do so in a national championship game, according to StatMamba. Fudd also matched her with 24 points and had five rebounds. Bueckers, who played her last game for the Huskies, had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

When asked about the talent of the three players and how he has managed them, Auriemma said:

“It is amazing to have three people like that on the same team. You’d think Sarah was graduating the way she plays. All three of them complement each other so well. They all have such unique skill sets.”

He went ahead to pinpointing the exact moment things clicked between these three and the team in general.

“About two months ago, this team fell in love with each other. ... I think after the Tennessee game, they fell in love with each other, with the process, with ourselves as a group, and they started liking their coaches.”

Auriemma then made a bold declaration.

“I have never been happier than I have been in the last couple of months coaching the team.”

He extended his record as the winningest coach in women's college basketball history, clinching his first national title since 2016.

Strong delivered not only on offense but defensively, where she made three blocks and two steals.

Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, while Bueckers bowed out with her head held high.

Geno Auriemma reveals message to Paige Bueckers at end of title win

Final Four national championship game - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers shared a long and emotional hug as the guard exited her final game for the Huskies (37-3).

The coach revealed what he said to her as they hugged while she received a round of applause from the arena.

“I love you, that’s all I could say,” the coach said.

Fans of Bueckers will be happy that she finally won the national title before bowing out.

