Social media influencer Cam Wilder's AAU basketball event shuts down after fight breaks out in Minnesota

Social media influencer Cam Wilder's Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program, Rod Wave Elite, was scheduled to happen in Minneapolis on Saturday. The event started as scheduled at Eden Prairie High School.

However, the game was stopped midway after a big fist fight broke out courtside. it started with some argument and later turned into a full-blown fight, resulting in the authorities shutting down the event in Minneapolis.

It is still unclear who were involved in the fight, but from the video uploaded by Wilder, it feels like a RWE coaching staff member got angry with something said by someone in the crowd. Therefore, arguments broke out before becoming a full-blown fight.

Following the fight, the games on Saturday were cancelled, and even the Sunday games were questionable.

The AAU event in Minneapolis saw the return of twin brothers, Drelyn Truesdale and Dereon Truesdale. Therefore, fans were excited to watch them up close.

Later, Wilder acknowledged the issue and also informed the audience that the matches in Minnesota scheduled for the weekend were all cancelled via an Instagram story. He said he will also be putting out a video on Saturday's matter.

"It's cooked yall. We will not be playing any more games in Minnesota this weekend. I apologize to all the people who came to watch. It was a great turnout but unfortunately it went downhill," Wilder wrote on his story along with a timer for his video.

Cam Wilder got involved in a fight in one of his park takeovers in Australia

Cam Wilder is a former college basketball player turned influencer who is known for his basketball videos and comedy skits. He gained popularity on a big scale during the pandemic with his basketball skills videos.

The RWE owner is known for his famous park takeovers, where he travels and plays with local basketball players. Sometimes he invites star players from college basketball to play alongside him.

Recently, in February, his park takeover event in Sydney went terribly wrong as things escalated into violence. It all started with an Aussie player shoving Wilder's teammate, and the social media star came flying in to help his teammate.

One thing led to another and soon the crowd went violent. Eventually, things were brought under control, and the game was resumed. Wilder has a big track record of getting involved in violence, it is good content for his videos.

