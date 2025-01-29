"Some people think you stink": Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry reveals heated message sent by fan during Georgia Tech game

During Micah Shrewsberry and Notre Dame's game with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, the coach received a heated message from a fan. It stood out to him so much that he revealed the details after the game.

The Fighting Irish secured a 71-68 win, but it took some doing for them to obtain it. Both teams went back and forth dealing blows toward one another, going down the wire until Notre Dame (10-10, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) made the key plays needed to win.

Due to the team's struggles, Shrewsberry got a text message from a Notre Dame fan. Safe to say, the fan didn't like what he or she saw from the team.

“I was walking, grabbing my phone so I don’t have to go back to the locker room," Shrewsberry said. "And I got this text at 10:15. So, obviously, the game is still going on. Whoever sent this, I appreciate you. Thank you for being cool. ‘WTF am I watching? Do you have any plays written up because holy s, your team is unorganized as hell. What are they paying you for?’

“Glad it didn’t have a name attached to it. But that right there, fellas, is a lesson in humility. As good as you feel, some people think you stink.”

What's next for Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame

Things have been up and down for Micah Shrewsberry and the Fighting Irish so far this season.

Notre Dame is putting up 74.7 points on 46.8% shooting (37.9% from beyond the arc), getting past opponents by a slim margin of 4.3 ppg.

Markus Burton stands out as the top scorer, leading with 20.4 points alongside 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Tae Davis comes next with 15.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 2.0 apg, Braeden Shrewsberry puts up 14.8 ppg and 2.7 rpg, while Matt Allocco provides 9.8 points, 4.5 rpg and 2.9 apg.

Micah Shrewsberry and the Fighting Irish prepare for their February slate, visiting the Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

