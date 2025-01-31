“Somebody be lying”: Mom Kia Brooks playfully exposes $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson after arriving late for pick up ahead of Oklahoma game

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks playfully mocked her daughter's arrival to pick her up for No. 7 LSU's game against No. 13 Oklahoma at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday. Brooks, along with her husband and kids, flew from Atlanta, Georgia, and were waiting for Johnson to pick them up.

As the guard, with a $1.5 million NIL valuation (as per On3), arrived in her Mercedes AMG, Brooks began recording her and playfully joking about her late arrival.

"Somebody be lying, somebody be lying. That was the longest. You got a ticket," she said in the story.

"She said she was 20 mins away, never again," Brooks wrote.

Kia Brooks' IG story about Johnson | via @kiajbrooks/ig

Brooks kept the fans updated throughout her journey, be it showcasing her flight, detection dogs at the airport, or how the family had fun while waiting for Johnson, making her reaction to the guard's arrival even more funny.

Kia Brooks IG stories | via @kiajbrooks/ig

Brooks has not only been a constant supporter of Flau'jae Johnson but also the entire LSU Tigers team.

She highlighted Annesah Morrow's multidimensional impact for the Tigers last month, hyped Kailyn Gilbert for her game-winning bucket against Tennessee, supported freshman Jada Richards in her college journey and more.

Flau'jae Johnson and LSU put on a scoring clinic for Kia Brooks

Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow and Flau'Jae Johnson combined for 83 points, sending Oklahoma home with a 107-100 loss.

Williams led with 37 points on 7-of-12 3-point shooting while Morrow had 21 points and 12 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season. Johnson added 25 points on 58.8% shooting.

After trailing by 15 points at the end of the third quarter, OU made it a one-point difference in the ending minutes of the game before LSU mounted a 6-0 run to seal the win. The contest also featured both coaches, Kim Mulkey and Jennie Baranczyk receiving technical fouls, making the matchup even more interesting.

The 107-100 final score makes for Oklahoma's highest regulation scoring in program history and is the first time in SEC history that both teams scored in triple digits.

