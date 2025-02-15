"Somebody might want me to lose my job": Mick Cronin shuts down Indiana coaching rumors; says coaches go from hot to fired overnight

Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins beat the Indiana Hoosiers 72-68 on Friday night. Given their opponent's open position for a head coach, Cronin made his thoughts known on the situation.

Cronin addressed the rumors surrounding his possible candidacy after the game. The Hoosiers will move on from Mike Woodson after the conclusion of the regular season, meaning a new head coach will go Indiana's way before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

It's safe to say Mick Cronin doesn't view himself as an available option for the Hoosiers, shutting down the rumors when asked about it:

"Here’s how I look at that stuff. You might be on your hot boards, they might want my a*s fired on our hot boards. That’s how I look at that. I stay off the hot boards. I’m just telling you, man. That’s just the way it is. You can go from one board to the other real quick – hiring, firing. You know what I’m saying?

“Your popularity rating when you’re a coach, you have to check your ego. They booed John Calipari at Kentucky. You know what he did there? They say, well, he’s the opposing coach. I mean, whatever. They wouldn’t have booed Bob Knight if he walked in here. I can promise you that. I can promise you. That’s just the way it is, man.

“So I’m well aware that I might be on a board for a job, but my board, somebody might want me to lose my job. And I know I’m laughing, but I’m being serious, man. We get our a*s beat Tuesday, I think we play, go ahead and check our boards.”

What's next for Mick Cronin's UCLA

Given Mick Cronin's current success with the UCLA Bruins, it would be reasonable to see why he wants to stay put rather than leave for the Indiana Hoosiers. UCLA has a 19-7 overall record, having won 10 of their 15 conference matchups. They put up 75.5 points on 46.9% shooting from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, beating teams by a margin of 10.7 points per game.

Tyler Bilodeau leads the way with 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds on shooting splits of 50% overall and 43.4% from downtown. Eric Dailey Jr. comes next with 11.5 points and four rebounds, Sebastian Mack puts up 9.8 points and two rebounds, while Kobe Johnson provides 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Mick Cronin and the Bruins are preparing for their next matchup, as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

