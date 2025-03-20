"Someone investigate this please": Fans react as West Virginia's Tucker DeVries enters transfer portal after controversy

College basketball fans had mixed reactions to the report that West Virginia guard Tucker DeVries entered the transfer portal after the Mountaineers failed to secure an at-large bid in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

The 6-foot-7 guard placed his name in the transfer portal after playing only eight games with the Mountaineers. His 2024-25 college basketball season was cut short after suffering an upper-body injury that required surgery in February.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans expressed their thoughts on DeVries' decision on Instagram, with one asking NCAA officials to investigate the matter.

"Someone investigate this please. Got a tip that the coach is sleeping with his mother. No room in the game for that type of stuff," a user wrote.

Tucker DeVries transfer portal reaction No. 1 (Image Source: @transferportal/Instagram)

Other college basketball fans put up mixed reactions to Tucker DeVries' possible destinations and the issues concerning the NIL era.

Ad

"I wonder where he’s going😂"

"Family loves missing the tournament I see."

"This current ncaa is a Joke. I love that they getting to the money but sign them to contracts."

"Great expert prediction must have taken alot of thinking."

"Tampering."

"Thanks for faking an injury."

more fan reactions (Image Source: @transferportal/Instagram)

Other fans guessed which team would win the Tucker DeVries sweepstakes, with programs like Indiana, North Carolina, Kansas, Louisville and Purdue popping up on the feed.

Ad

Fan reactions (Image Source: @transferportal/Instagram)

Tucker DeVries averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks during his stint with West Virginia, who finished the season with a 19-13 record, including 10-10 in the Big 12 Conference regular season.

Ad

His announcement came days after the Mountaineers were in the midst of a controversy surrounding the March Madness 2025 field that was announced on Selection Sunday.

The Selection Committee placed North Carolina as the "Final Team In" the Field of 68 instead of West Virginia, which was 6-10 against Quad 1 opponents, 4-3 against Quad 2 and 9-0 combined against Quad 3 and Quad 4 rivals.

On Monday, West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey said that he had received reports that NCAA Selection Committee chairman and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham had received incentives to allow the Tar Heels in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

The Tar Heels (22-13) were 1-12 against Quad 1 teams but were a combined 13-1 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 teams. They were 8-0 against Quad 2 teams, as of the latest NET rankings.

Arkansas HC John Calipari backs West Virginia governor's plan against NCAA

Former national champion coach John Calipari threw his support to West Virginia Governor Parick Morrisey's plan to sue the NCAA for allegations of corruption after the Selection Committee gave North Carolina an at-large bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament instead of the Mountaineers.

Ad

In The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, the current Arkansas coach gives his reaction on the issue, showing support for the governor.

“How about the governor suing?” Calipari told the former NFL kicker/sports commentator. “Only in West Virginia. If I was in West Virginia, I’d go hug the governor right now.”

Morrisey called the ruling by the Selection Committee a "miscarriage of justice and robbery at the highest levels."

Ad

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormack also aired his views on the issue and noted that he was surprised and disappointed with the Selection Committee's decision against West Virginia.

“In addition to their six Quad 1 wins, the Mountaineers won 10 conference games in one of the toughest leagues in the country. West Virginia deserved a spot, and fans across the country agree," he said.

Ad

North Carolina beat San Diego State 95-68 in their First Four duel on Tuesday to become the 11-seed in the South Regional. They will take on No. 6 seed Ole Miss on Friday.

Darian DeVries stepped down as West Virginia coach after the team wasn't chosen in the NCAA Tournament. Days later, he agreed to become Indiana's newest coach, replacing Mike Woodson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here