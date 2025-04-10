"Someone told Tom Izzo about the transfer portal”: Fans react as Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Glenn commits to Michigan State

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans made a significant addition via the transfer portal with the landing of Kaleb Glenn.

Glenn announced his transfer to the Spartans on Thursday, according to On3 insider Joe Tipton. He leaves the Florida Atlantic Owls after one season, having joined them after one year with the Louisville Cardinals.

Glenn got to embrace a bigger role with the Owls, who were under new head coach John Jakus, following the departure of Dusty May and several key players from the 2023 NCAA Final Four squad.

The forward took the opportunity and ran with it. He mainly came off the bench as a spark plug before getting some chances in the starting lineup. In 34 games that included five starts, he averaged a team-high 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on 53.1% shooting from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

Trending

Michigan State fans on Instagram were happy to see Tom Izzo effectively utilize the transfer portal and reacted on Instagram.

"Someone told Izzo about the transfer portal," one fan wrote.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Tom Izzo. (Instagram)

"Izzo using the portal. Scary hours," another wrote.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Izzo. (Instagram)

"Izzo goin get him to the league!!! That's major," a fan wrote.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Izzo. (Instagram)

Others commented on how Glenn and Coen Carr would blend well together, giving the Spartans a duo that can wreak havoc against opponents.

"Glenn and Coen show gonna feed families," one fan wrote.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Izzo. (Instagram)

"Had a nightmare coen left woke up to this fire news," a fan wrote.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Izzo. (Instagram)

"Michigan State getting a true hooper," a fan wrote.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Izzo. (Instagram)

What's next for Tom Izzo, Michigan State

It may or may not be coincidental that Tom Izzo and the Spartans landed Kaleb Glenn from Florida Atlantic, a team they faced in the 2024-25 season.

That matchup ended as expected with Michigan State winning 86–69 on Dec. 21. Glenn had six points on 2-of-9 shooting in that game, but his ceiling as an effective scorer and shooter proved beneficial for the Spartans.

Michigan State finished with a 30-7 overall record this past season, having gone 17-3 in Big Ten Play. It averaged 77.1 ppg on 45.8% shooting from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, taking down opponents by a margin of 10.5 ppg.

The team's NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight marked its best since 2019, showing that Izzo still has plenty left in the tank as one of the best coaches in the sport. Despite the season-ending loss to Auburn, the Spartans will be back as a team to watch out ahead of the 2025-26 season.

