"Something else is going on that isn't just basketball": Dawn Staley on what went wrong for South Carolina in blowout loss vs UConn

Dawn Staley and the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks were stunned in Sunday's high-voltage clash against the No. 7 UConn Huskies. Geno Auriemma's team came into this game, losing all previous seven matchups against top 10 teams; however, on Sunday, they made sure to not let the dismal streak extend as they blew out South Carolina 87-58.

With the loss, Staley's team's 71-game winning streak on home court came to an end. The coach was visibly disappointed after the game as she addressed what needs to be done for her team, who dropped to 23-3 overall.

"I mean, you just get back to your habits," Staley told reporters (0:40 onwards). "We're not going to make wholesale changes to what we're doing. "I mean, a loss like this is about toughness. A loss like this isn’t about anything besides getting our players to keep the main thing the main thing.

"Obviously, when you lose like this, there’s something else going on that isn’t just about basketball. So we’ve got to figure that out and get back on it—get back on it."

Azzi Fudd stars in UConn's one-sided win over South Carolina

Azzi Fudd dropped 28 points on South Carolina, most of which came in the third quarter, where she exploded for 18 points. She also added two assists and five rebounds.

She received support from Sarah Strong (16 points and 13 rebounds) and Paige Bueckers (12 points) in the win. The only point of concern arising from this game was Bueckers' struggle in shooting. She only made 3 of 12 shots; however, she managed to contribute with a season-high 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, for the Gamecocks, Joyce Edwards led the team in scoring coming off the bench. She had 17 points and five rebounds in 29 minutes of action. The only other two double digit scorers from the Gamecocks were Te-Hina Paopao (10 points) and MiLaysia Fulwiley (11 points).

The Gamecocks were beaten in each quarter of the game. They allowed UConn to score 45 points while only adding 23 points by halftime. Things didn't change much in the second half as well, with the Huskies not letting any door open for a comeback.

The Gamecocks will next face unranked Arkansas on Thursday, while the Huskies are scheduled to play Seton Hall on Wednesday.

