"Soon may the red storm come": $70,000,000 worth Jimmy Fallon joins Rick Pitino and Co. in singing "sea shanty" about St. John's

St. John's coach Rick Pitino appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" on Thursday night to discuss his team's Big East regular-season title triumph.

In return, Fallon, who is worth $70 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, performed an iconic parody of the sea shanty "Soon May the Wellerman Come" about St. John's goal of cutting the net down at the end of the Big Dance.

In the parody video clip, the Red Storm players served as backup singers while Pitino and Fallon were the co-captains.

The song "Soon May the Wellerman Come" is a folk ballad that originated from New Zealand. The jingle is about a whaling ship on the hunt for a whale.

However, Fallon and the St. John's team changed the title of the song to "Soon May The Red Storm Come" in their unique rendition.

While the St. John's players and coach can afford to celebrate the team's first Big East regular-season title in 40 years, they will soon need to turn their focus toward the conference tournament and March Madness, which is fast approaching.

Rick Pitino's St. John's will square off against Marquette in final game of regular season

Rick Pitino's No. 6 St. John's (26-4, 17-2 Big East) will face No. 20 Marquette (22-8, 13-6) in its final game of the regular season on Saturday. The matchup will kick off at noon EST from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While there's still a long way to go before the Red Storm can think about winning the national championship, they will be in the hat because of Pitino. The coach is in his second season with the program and has led St. John's to the AP Top 10 rankings for the first time since the 1999-00 season.

This is also the first time that the Red Storm will qualify for the NCAA Tournament since the 2018-19 season.

Pitino also has the experience of winning national titles, having won the championship at Kentucky in 1996 and at Louisville in 2013. His championship with the Cardinals was vacated by the NCAA due to a sex scandal involving Louisville players on the team, as well as potential recruits.

