“Soon she’ll dominate the WNBA too”: College hoops fans celebrate Hailey Van Lith after TCU star’s USA 3x3 Athlete of the Year honor

Fans reacted as Hailey Van Lith was named the USA Basketball 3x3 Female Athlete of the Year on Monday following her bronze medal stint in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She led the national team with 47 total points, 53% 2-point shooting and 13 assists. HVL was the only female college basketball to participate in the global event.

Team USA fell 0-3 in its first three games before pivoting to six victories in its last seven contests. The TCU guard has been a part of the 3x3 unit since 2018, earning three gold medals and one bronze. She has also earned gold medals with the 5-on-5 crew in U17 and U19 FIBA World Cups.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans reacted to Hailey Van Lith's honor on X:

"The way she shoots, her last name should be Lit!," a fan commented.

"Soon she’ll dominate the wnba too," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Some fans also reacted to HVL's award on Instagram:

"Incredibly talented and the best to watch ❤️," a fan wrote.

"The rock, @unrivaledbasketball y’all watch out!!!" another commented.

"Congratulations @haileyvanlith 💪🏽✨🔥," one wrote.

Fans react to HVL 3x3 Player of the Year honor | via @tcuwbb and @usab3x3/IG

Hailey Van Lith wants to return to the 3x3 roster in 2028

After Team USA beat Canada in the bronze medal game, Hailey Van Lith gleamed with pride. She reflected on the significance of the team's journey, bringing home a medal and the support she garnered throughout the stint.

With that, HVL showcased a desire to lace up for the 3x3 team in 2028 as well.

"Winning a medal for your country just makes you super proud," she said.

"Even after the game, I got super emotional. There just aren't enough words. You just feel so proud. You're just so thankful for your family and friends and everyone who cheered and supported you. If they will have me again at the next (Olympics), I'll be back."

Van Lith could be suiting up in front of family and friends, as the 2028 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, California. The TCU guard would be well past her WNBA rookie year at the time and a more experienced leader.

She's averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 45.0% shooting, leading the Horned Frogs to a 20-2 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here